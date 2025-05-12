The Ontario Hockey League announced Monday that NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa is the 2025 recipient of the Red Tilson Trophy, presented annually to the OHL's Most Outstanding Player as voted by the League's accredited writers and broadcasters.

Misa led the OHL with 134 points (62-72--134) over 65 games, the most the league has seen since London's Patrick Kane in 2007. He had multi-point outings in 46 of his 65 contests, with his 134 points tied with John Tavares (2006-07) for the most by an under-18 player since the year 2000. Misa's 62 goals are tied for the third-most by a draft eligible skater in OHL history.

“I am honoured to receive the Red Tilson Trophy," said Misa in a statement. "None of this would be possible without the hard work of my teammates, the dedication of my coaches and support staff, or the support of my family. I am grateful to each of them, as well as the voters and the league for this recognition.”

Misa's season was highlighted by a 28-game point streak that spanned from December 29t through March 6, one that featured 28 goals and 63 points. He becomes the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to win the Red Tilson Trophy, and is the OHL's first to claim the honour alongside the Eddie Powers Trophy as leading scorer and Bobby Smith Trophy as top scholastic player in the same season since Dave Simpson of the 1981-82 London Knights.

"In my mind, it was never in doubt that Michael was the most outstanding player in our league this season," said Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill in a statement. "He carried our team on his back when we needed him the most and we’re so proud of him. For him to do all of this in his draft year is even more impressive--people forget he was only 17 to start the year.”

An 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., Misa was chosen by Saginaw as an exceptional status first overall OHL Priority Selection choice in 2022 after winning an OHL Cup title with the Mississauga Senators, a tournament that saw him set a new scoring record for the annual showcase. Misa was the OHL's Rookie of the Year in 2023 and helped the Spirit hoist the Memorial Cup on home ice last summer. He is the Spirit's all-time leading scorer with 265 points (113-152--265) over 177 career regular season games, and enters the 2025 NHL Draft as the second-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings released on April 15th.

The Red Tilson Trophy is the most prestigious individual award presented by the Ontario Hockey League. First presented in 1945, the trophy is named in honour of Albert “Red” Tilson, who was killed in action in Europe during World War II. Tilson was the OHA scoring champion for the 1942-43 season after scoring 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 22 games with the Oshawa Generals.