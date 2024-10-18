The Moncton Wildcats try to build on a five-game winning streak when they take on the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday night.

Moncton holds the second best record in the QMJHL early in the season at 7-1-1 and are a point behind division rival Acadie-Bathurst Titan for top spot.

Watch Moncton battle Chicoutimi LIVE at 6 p.m./ ET/3 p.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

The Wildcats are coming off a huge 8-5 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Thursday night where star centre Caleb Desnoyers explode for two goals and three assists.

Captain Yoan Loshing recorded a hat trick in the victory while forward Natan Grenier added three assists.

Desnoyers starred for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer, highlighted by recording the game-winning goal in the gold-medal game.

The 6-foot-2 centre enters his NHL Draft year after recording 20 goals and 56 games with the Wildcats last season. He has continued his scoring touch this season, recording three goals and eight points through five games.

Desnoyers is currently projected to be a lottery pick at the 2025 NHL Draft with TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button placing him at No. 9 on his September list while TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie listed him at No. 10 in his preseason rankings.

Jacob Steinman has patrolled the crease for the majority of the season for Moncton, coming into Friday's game with a 5-2-0 record along with a 1.93 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

The Saguenéens have a 4-2-4 record to start the season and are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Titan on Thursday night.

Forward Thomas Desruisseaux recorded a goal and assist while winger Emmanuel Vermette also scored in the loss.

Vermette has been the offensive catalyst for Chicoutimi to start the season, recording 10 goals and 17 points in 10 games, which is good for fourth in the QMJHL.

Chicoutimi also features forward Émile Guité who is ranked high on prognosticator's draft lists for 2025.

The 6-foot-2 winger recorded 25 goals and 57 points in 61 games during his rookie season last year and has two goals and five points to start this season.

McKenzie has Guité listed at No. 17 on his preseason rankings while Button has him ranked at No. 20.

Goaltender Raphaël Précourt took the loss on Thursday allowing two goals on 33 shots.

The 6-foot netminder has a 4-2-2 record this season with an .897 save percentage and 3.45 GAA.

