The Moncton Wildcats look to take a 2-0 series advantage in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Series on Sunday as they host Game 2 on Sunday.

Moncton opened the series with a 4-1 victory on Saturday that saw St. Louis Blues prospect Juraj Pekarcik record a goal and an assist.

Watch Moncton take on Rimouski in Game 2 of the QMJHL Final LIVE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Captain Markus Vidicek's second-period goal proved to be the game winner while forwards Vincent Collard and Preston Lounsbury also tallied for the Wildcats.

Calgary Flames prospect Etienne Morin was also a key contributor to the victory, adding a pair of assists.

Moncton was the best team in the QMJHL during the regular season with a 53-9-2 record and showed no signs of rust after being idle for nine days since sweeping the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the QMJHL semifinals.

The Wildcats dominated play, outshooting the Oceanic 38-14 while taking full advantage of their power play with two goals on the man advantage.

Mathis Rousseau was solid in net when he had to be, making 13 of 14 saves to preserve the victory.

Forward Maxim Coursol scored the lone goal for Rimouski while goaltender Mathis Langevin did everything he could to keep his team in the game with 34 saves.

The Oceanic are looking to get back into the series after becoming the first Memorial Cup host to reach their league's respective final since the 2018-19 Halifax Mooseheads and are trying to become the first Memorial Cup host to win their league title since the Kitchener Rangers won the Ontario Hockey League's J.Ross Robertson Cup in 2008.

Rimouski finished second in the regular season, behind the Wildcats, with a 46-14-4 record and the two teams split the season series 1-1.

After Game 2, the QMJHL Championship Series shifts to Coliseum Sun Life Financial in Rimouski for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Thursday, which can both be seen LIVE on TSN.

The CHL on TSN continues on Sunday when Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL Final in Game 2 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.