The NCAA Division I Council on Thursday approved a rule allowing players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season, a landmark decision that has the potential of shaking up the NHL’s two largest sources of developmental talent.

The decision, effective Aug. 1, lifts the NCAA’s longstanding ban on CHL players who were previously deemed to be professionals because they received a stipend of up to $600 per month for living expenses.

The approval was expected after the council introduced a proposal to lift the ban last month. Players competing at the major junior ice hockey or on professional teams can retain NCAA eligibility as long as they are not paid more than actual and necessary expenses.

The decision also applies to skiing, bringing both in line with NCAA eligibility rules for other sports

In doing so, the council opened the door for a major change in how players approaching their 16th birthdays decide where to play. Rather than having to choose between one or the other, CHL players can now play NCAA hockey when they become college eligible.

“Everyone expected the rule to change. Now we will have to adapt," Central Collegiate Hockey Association Commissioner Don Lucia wrote in a text to The Associated Press. "There may be a few issues as we transition. But hopefully, in time, it will prove to be a positive change for all involved.”

NHL agent Allan Walsh called the ruling a “game-changer.”

“This revolutionary development is great news for young players and their families, who will no longer be faced with the momentous decision of playing Major Junior or going the NCAA route,” Walsh added in a text message to The Associated Press. “The young players and their families can now make decisions based on what’s best for them, not what’s best for the CHL or NCAA.”

The CHL oversees the Western Hockey, Ontario Hockey and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey leagues.

The decision could potentially spur the CHL to invest more toward player development and education to compete with the NCAA or risk losing its top 18-and-older talent to U.S. colleges. Meantime, an increase of of CHL players could eat up college roster spots previously filled by Americans.

One option the CHL is considering in response to the ruling is increasing its current limit of two non-North American important players per roster. Otherwise, the CHL called the decision “a positive development” in providing players more athletic and academic opportunities.

The NCAA’s ruling follows a class-action lawsuit filed Aug. 13 in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, New York, challenging the ban.

“It's long overdue, but this is a great result,” Stephen Lagos, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, wrote in an email to the AP. “We’re looking forward to players and fans seeing the benefits of a more competitive and fair market, without the rule, beginning next season.”

Lagos said the attorneys will continue pursuing the lawsuit in seeking damages for players who join the class-action case affected by the ban dating to Aug. 12, 2020.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Riley Masterson of Fort Erie, Ontario, who lost his college eligibility two years ago when, at 16, he appeared in two exhibition games for the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires. It lists 10 Division I hockey programs, which were selected to show they follow the NCAA’s bylaws in barring current or former CHL players.

NHL agent Brian Bartlett hailed the decision for opening choices for players.

“Just like the transfer portal and NIL rule changes of recent years, there will be some growing pains and early chaos, but we expect it will be a positive development in the long term,” Bartlett wrote in a text. “With a larger player pool, hopefully more NCAA schools will consider adding hockey programs to provide opportunities for those additional players.”

In September, Braxton Whitehead said he had verbally committed to Arizona State, making him the first CHL player to attempt to play hockey at the Division I U.S. college level. The 20-year-old Whitehead said he plans to play this season for the WHL Regina Pats before playing for the Sun Devils in 2025-26.

The stipends CHL players receive are not considered as income for tax purposes. College players, meantime, receive scholarships and now can earn money through endorsements and other use of their name, image or likeness.

The eligibility change could have a trickle down effect by impacting Canada's various junior A leagues and the USHL's ability to attract talent for those pursuing plans to play at U.S. colleges. Two recent NHL No. 1 draft picks, San Jose forward Macklin Celebrini and Buffalo defenseman Owen Power, played in the USHL.

“The USHL remains the world’s premier development path. All aspects of the league are focused on preparing athletes for collegiate and professional hockey, inclusive of on-ice, academic and character development,” the USHL said in a statement after the NCAA ruling.

