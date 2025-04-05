BRANTFORD - Nick Lardis scored three goals, Calvin Crombie had a goal and assist, and the Brantford Bulldogs eliminated the North Bay Battalion from the Ontario Hockey League playoffs with a 5-1 victory on Saturday at Brantford Civic Centre.

Owen Protz also scored for the Bulldogs who won the first-round, best-of-seven series in five games. Cole Brown also chipped in with two assists.

Lirim Amidovski scored for the Battalion, who were outshot 34-24 and trailed 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

The Bulldogs went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Battalion went 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs on Saturday:

---

COLTS 6 ICEDOGS 3

(Colts win best-of-seven series 4-1)

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma, Dalyn Wakely and Tristan Bertucci each had a goal and assist as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Niagara IceDogs 6-3.

Kashawn Aitcheson, Cole Beaudoin and Anthony Romani also scored for the Colts, who won the first-round, best-of-seven series in five games.

Ryan Roobroeck scored twice for the IceDogs, who were outshot 52-34. Braidy Wassilyn also scored. Matthew Virgilio chipped in with two assists.

---

OTTERS 6 SPIRIT 3

(Otters win best-of-seven series 4-1)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Martin Misiak scored three goals and added an assist as the visiting Erie Otters beat the Saginaw Spirit 6-3.

Dylan Edwards, Alex Messier and Sam Alfano also scored for the Otters, who won the first-round, best-of-seven series in five games. Edwards and Alfano each added two assists.

Igor Chernyshov, Carson Harmer and Jacob Cloutier scored for the Spirit, who outshot the visitors 36-34. Zayne Parekh chipped in with two assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.