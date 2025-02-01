OHL: Aitcheson plays OT hero as Colts clip IceDogs

BARRIE, Ont. - Kashawn Aitcheson's second goal of the night, scored 40 seconds in overtime, lifted the Barrie Colts to a 7-6 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Niagara IceDogs at Sadlon Arena on Saturday.

Carter Lowe scored twice for the Central Division-leading Colts (31-14-2-1), who trailed 3-2 after the first period but were tied 4-4 heading into the third.

Anthony Romani, Brad Gardiner, and Emil Hemming netted singles for the Colts, who outshot the visitors 41-33.

Sean Doherty scored three goals for the IceDogs (27-15-3-2), while Blake Arrowsmith, Ryan Roobroeck and Andrew Wycisk added singles.

The IceDogs were 3-for-3 on the power play, while the Colts went 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

ATTACK 3 67's 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — James Petrovski's first goal of the season turned out to be the winner as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Ottawa 67's 3-1.

Declan Waddick and Landen Hookey (empty-netter) also scored for the Attack (15-26-3-3), who outshot the visitors 34-31.

Luca Pinelli scored for the 67's (15-24-3-5).

---

STING 4 OTTERS 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Easton Wainwright scored a goal and added an assist as the Sarnia Sting topped the visiting Erie Otters 4-1.

Alessandro Di Iorio, Matthew Manza and Lukas Fischer also scored for the Sting (18-20-3-6), who outshot the visitors 35-22.

Carey Terrance scored for the Otters (23-19-3-1).

---

SPIRIT 5 RANGERS 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Nic Sima scored the game-winning goal at 9:37 of the third period as the Saginaw Spirit edged the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-4.

Zayne Parekh, Ethan Weir, Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa also scored for the Spirit (24-20-1-1), who outshot the visitors 34-26.

Trent Swick scored twice for the Rangers (35-10-3-1), while Andrew Vermeulen and Cameron Reid netted singles.

---

PETES 3 GENERALS 2 (SO)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Gavin Bryant and Caden Taylor both scored in the three-round shootout to lift the Peterborough Petes to a 3-2 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

Quinton Pagé and Genc Ula scored in regulation time for the Petes (13-28-2-5), who were outshot 40-36.

Zackary Sandhu and Luke Torrance scored for the Generals (28-15-3-2), who led 2-1 with seven minutes left in the third period.

---

FRONTENACS 7 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Ethan Miedema and Tyler Hopkins each scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Flint Firebirds 7-4.

Cedrick Guindon, Cal Uens and Ethan Hay also scored for the Frontenacs (27-12-5-2), who outshot the hosts 32-27.

Evan Konyen, Jimmy Lombardi, Matthew Wang and Alex Kostov scored for the Firebirds (20-23-2-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.