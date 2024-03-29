OSHAWA, Ont. — Zach Wigle had one goal and two assists and the Barrie Colts earned a 4-2 win over the Oshawa Generals on Friday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Beau Jelsma, Cole Beaudoin and Shamar Moses also scored for Eastern Conference eight seed Barrie, which took a 1-0 series lead. Sam Hillebrandt made 31 saves.

Dylan Roobroeck and Beckett Sennecke replied for top-seeded Oshawa. Jacob Oster stopped 22-of-25 shots.

Wigle's goal made it a 3-0 game 46 seconds into the third period. Jelsma later sealed the win with an empty-netter with eight seconds remaining after the Generals' comeback effort.

---

KNIGHTS 3 FIREBIRDS 0

(Knights lead series 1-0)

LONDON, Ont. — Kaleb Lawrence netted two goals, Michael Simpson earned a 23-save shutout and the London Knights downed the Flint Firebirds 3-0.

Easton Cowan scored an empty-netter with 50 seconds remaining in the contest for London, the top seed in the Western Conference.

Nathan Day made 17 saves for Flint.

---

BULLDOGS 5 67'S 2

(Bulldogs lead series 1-0)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis had two goals and one assist in leading the Brantford Bulldogs past the Ottawa 67's 5-2.

Marek Vanacker, Lawson Sherk and Calvin Crombie also scored for Brantford, which went 3 for 9 on the power play.

Caden Kelly and Luca Pinelli replied for Ottawa.

---

RANGERS 6 OTTERS 3

(Rangers lead series 1-0)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Luke Ellinas had two goals and one assist to pace the Kitchener Rangers in a 6-3 win over the Erie Otters.

Matthew Sop, Eduard Sale, Max Dirracolo and Carson Rehkopf, with an empty-netter, provided the rest of the offence for Kitchener.

Dylan Edwards, with two goals, and Sam Alfano, who trimmed the deficit to 4-3 at 8:34 of the third period, replied for Erie.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.