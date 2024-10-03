OHL: Battalion score five unanswered to top Petes

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ethan Procyszyn scored the go-ahead goal at 7:56 of the third period to lead the North Bay Battalion to a 5-3 comeback win over the Peterborough Petes in Ontario Hockey League action on Thursday.

Anthony Romani, with a goal and an assist, Kent Greer, Jacob LeBlanc and Lirim Amidovski also chipped in goals for North Bay (3-0-0). Mike McIvor stopped 35 shots.

Colin Fitzgerald, with two goals, and Quinton Pagé replied for Peterborough (0-3-0). Zach Bowen turned away 31 of 35 shots.

The Petes came flying out of the gates with a 3-0 lead just 8:49 into the contest. However, the Battalion made it 3-2 by the end of the first period before Amidovski tied it at 6:48 of the second.

Romani added an empty-netter on the power play with five seconds left in the third after Procyszyn's score earlier in the period.

---

SPITFIRES 5 GREYHOUNDS 0

WINDSOR, Ont. -- Joey Costanzo earned a 27-save shutout as the Windsor Spitfires thumped the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-0.

Ilya Protas, Jack Nesbitt, Nathan Gaymes, Tnias Mathurin and AJ Spellacy all scored for Windsor (3-0-1).

Landon Miller surrendered three goals on seven shots before taking a seat 11:50 into the game. Charlie Schenkel made 23 saves for Sault Ste. Marie (0-3-0) in relief.

---

STEELHEADS 4 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. -- Porter Martone and Angus MacDonell each scored twice to pace the Brampton Steelheads to a 4-1 victory over the Barrie Colts.

Jack Ivankovic kicked out 22 shots for Brampton (3-0-0).

Emil Hemming replied for Barrie (1-2-0), which got 35 stops from Sam Hillebrandt.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.