OHL: Heyes scores in double OT, Frontenacs edge Wolves

KINGSTON, Ont. - Gage Heyes scored at 2:50 of the second overtime period to lift the Kingston Frontenacs to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Sudbury Wolves in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Sunday at Slush Puppie Place.

Cedrick Guindon scored twice in regulation for the Frontenacs, who won Friday's opener in the best-of-seven series 4-1. Ben Pickell also scored for the Frontenacs, who outshot the visitors 49-35. Jacob Battaglia chipped in with two assists.

Nathan Villeneuve had two goals and an assist for the Wolves, who trailed 3-1 after the first period. Kieron Walton also scored for the Wolves, who will host Game 3 on Tuesday in Sudbury, Ont.

Both teams went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs on Sunday:

---

STEELHEADS 3 GENERALS 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Luke Misa had a goal and assist, Jack Ivankovic stopped 46 shots, and the visiting Brampton Steelheads edged the Oshawa Generals 3-1.

Carson Rehkopf and Porter Martone (empty-netter) also scored for the Steelheads, who were outshot 47-24, but tied their first-round series at 1-1 after dropping Friday's opener 7-4.

Colby Barlow scored for the Generals late in the third period.

The Steelheads led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third. Game 3 is Tuesday in Brampton, Ont.

---

KNIGHTS 6 ATTACK 3

(Knights lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey scored twice and added three assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 6-3.

Kasper Halttunen, Landon Sim, Jared Woolley and Easton Cowan also scored for the Knights, who won Friday's series opener 6-1. Oliver Bonk chipped in with two assists.

Bruce McDonald, Pierce Mbuyi and Tristan Delisle scored for the Attack.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Owen Sound, Ont.

---

RANGERS 6 FIREBIRDS 1

(Rangers lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jack Pridham scored twice and added two assists as the Kitchener Rangers flattened the visiting Flint Firebirds 6-1.

Carson Campbell, Trent Swick, Andrew Vermeulen and Jakub Chromiak also scored for the Rangers, who won Friday's series opener 4-3 in overtime. Christian Humphreys and Swick also chipped in with two assists.

Nathan Aspinall scored for the Firebirds.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Flint, Mich.

---

BULLDOGS 3 BATTALION 0

(Bulldogs lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored twice in the third period, Ryerson Leenders made 21 saves, and the Brantford Bulldogs blanked the visiting North Bay Battalion 3-0.

Jake O'Brien scored a power-play goal and Cole Brown had two assists for the Bulldogs, who won Friday's series opener 6-3.

The Bulldogs outshot the visitors 28-21.

Game 3 is Tuesday in North Bay, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.