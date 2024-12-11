OHL: Hookey hat trick leads Attack to win over Storm

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Landen Hookey's hat trick paced the Owen Sound Attack to a 6-4 win over the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.

Ben Cormier, Sam McCue and Bruce McDonald also scored for the Attack (9-16-2-3) in a second straight win.

Attack goaltender Matthew Koprowski earned the victory with 22 saves.

Vilmer Alriksson scored twice and Charlie Paquette and Quinn Beauchesne each once for Guelph (8-17-2-1). Storm goalie Brayden Gillespie made 30 saves in a losing cause.

BULLDOGS 6 STEELHEADS 5 (OT)

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Bulldogs captain Patrick Thomas scored twice, including the game-winner at 4:39 of overtime, in the win over host Brampton.

Joshua Avery, Calvin Crombie, Nikolas Rossetto and Noah Roberts also scored for Brantford (14-12-3-0).

Bulldogs goaltender Ryerson Leenders contributed 30 saves to the victory.

Jake O'Brien's assist on a Thomas power-play goal in the third period made him the fastest Bulldog to reach 100 career points, which he did in 90 games.

Jack Van Volsen, Aidan Lane, Luke Misa, Gabriel Chiarot and Martin Vaculik were goal scorers for Brampton (14-11-3-0).

Steelheads goaltender Jacob Gibbons stopped 18 of 24 shots.

FIREBIRDS 5 STING 4 (SO)

SARNIA, Ont. — Jeremy Martin scored twice, including the shootout winner, for Flint in the win over Sarnia.

Christopher Thibodeau contributed a pair of goals and Hayden Reid also scored for the Firebirds (12-15-1-1), while their goalie Nathan Day made 30 saves.

Liam Beamish scored twice and Lukas Fischer and Ryan Brown each once for Sarnia (8-17-2-5). Sting netminder Nick Surzycia stopped 29 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 7 WOLVES 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Justin Cloutier had a goal and two assists to lead the host Soo Greyhounds in the win over Sudbury.

Travis Hayes, Jordan Charron, Brady Martin, Noel Nordh, Marco Mignosa and Brady Smith also scored for the Greyhounds (14-15-0-0). Goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 32 of 36 shots.

Alex Pharand had a hat trick for Sudbury (15-9-4-0) and Kieron Walton also scored. Wolves goalie Finn Marshall stopped 29 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2024.