OHL: Korbler helps 67's cool off the IceDogs

OTTAWA — Kimi Korbler scored twice, Derek Smyth and Luca Pinelli each added two assists, and the Ottawa 67's defeated the visiting Niagara IceDogs 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at TD Place.

Henry Mews, Will Gerrior, Braeden Kressler and Bradley Horner also scored for the 67's (22-17-4-0), who outshot the IceDogs 49-29.

Gavin Bryant scored twice for the IceDogs (12-27-5-1) and added an assist, while Evan Klein and Callum Cheynowski netted singles. Mathieu Paris chipped in with two assists.

The IceDogs led 3-2 after the first period but trailed 4-3 heading into the third.

The 67's went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the IceDogs were 1-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

BULLDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Calvin Crombie scored at 13:26 of the third period to snap a 2-2 tie, and Cole Brown added an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left in the game to give the Brantford Bulldogs a 4-2 win over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs.

Owen Protz and Marek Vanacker also scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (24-12-6-2), who trailed 2-0 15 minutes into the game.

Jacob Battaglia and Linus Hemstrom scored for the Frontenacs (21-22-1-0), who were outshot 30-26.

---

COLTS 3 GENERALS 2 (SO)

BARRIE, Ont. — Roenick Jodoin scored the lone goal in a four-round shootout as the Barrie Colts edged the visiting Oshawa Generals 3-2.

Zach Wigle and Riley Patterson scored for the Colts (18-23-1-0) in regulation time.

Tristan Delisle and Stuart Rolofs scored for the Generals (23-16-3-2), who led 2-0 early in the second period.

The Generals outshot the Colts 42-41.

---

FIREBIRDS 4 ATTACK 3 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nolan Dann scored at 4:43 in the overtime period as the visiting Flint Firebirds edged the Owen Sound Attack 4-3.

Coulson Pitre scored twice for the Firebirds (19-23-2-1), while Jeremy Martin netted a single.

Ethan Burroughs scored twice for the Attack (21-20-3-1), while Colby Barlow added a single.

---

OTTERS 5 KNIGHTS 4 (SO)

ERIE, Penn. — The Erie Otters outlasted the London Knights in a shootout to post a 5-4 victory.

Sam Alfano, Alexis Daviault, Malcolm Spence and Spencer Sova all scored in regulation time for the Otters (21-19-4-0).

Oliver Bonk, Jacob Julien, Max McCue and Sam O'Reilly scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (31-11-0-3).

---

SPITFIRES 8 PETES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Liam Greentree scored three goals as the Windsor Spitfires crushed the visiting Peterborough Petes 8-2.

Colton Smith, Jack Greenwell, Noah Morneau, Cole Davis and Ethan Martin also scored for the Spitfires (14-26-3-1).

Cam Gauvreau and Ryder McIntyre scored for the Petes (16-24-4-1).

---

SPIRIT 5 RANGERS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Joey Willis scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit downed the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-2.

Michael Misa, Hunter Haight and Calem Mangone also scored for the Spirit (31-12-0-1).

Luca Romano and Matthew Sop scored for the Rangers (30-15-2-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 27, 2024.