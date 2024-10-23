OHL: Kostuch scores shootout winner in Sarnia's win over Flint

SARNIA, Ont. — Carter Kostuch scored the shootout winner to give the Sarnia Sting a 2-1 win over the Flint Firebirds in Ontario Hockey League play on Wednesday.

Alessandro Di Iorio scored in regulation for Sarnia and Matthew Wang tallied for Flint.

Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia stopped 42 of 43 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 5 SPIRIT 3

SAULT STE. MARIE - Marco Mignosa scored a goal and added two assists as the Greyhounds topped the Spirit.

Spencer Evans, Owen Allard, Christopher Brown and Justin DeZoete also scored for Sault Ste. Marie.

Calem Mangone, Michael Misa and Ethan Hay replied for Saginaw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.