OHL: Petes squeeze past 67's in a shootout

OTTAWA - Caden Taylor scored the only goal of a three-round shootout to lift the visiting Peterborough Petes to a 4-3 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Ottawa 67's on Saturday at TD Place.

Brennan Faulkner, Brady Stonehouse and Quinton Page scored in regulation time for the Petes (18-36-3-5), who were outshot 37-25. Petes netminder Zach Bowen kicked out 34 of 37 shots.

Matthew Mayich, Will Gerrior and Luca Pinelli scored for the 67's (21-31-3-6). Frankie Marrelli and Filip Ekberg each chipped in with two assists.

The 67's led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

The Petes went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the 67's were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

BULLDOGS 11 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jake O'Brien scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Brantford Bulldogs squashed the Saginaw Spirit 11-3.

Cole Brown and Nick Lardis scored twice for the Bulldogs (40-18-5-0), while Dylan Tsherna, Marek Vanacker, Calvin Crombie and Nikolas Rossetto netted singles. Vanacker pitched in with four assists.

Liam Storch, Dimian Zhilkin and Jacob Cloutier scored for the Spirit (36-24-2-1).

---

GENERALS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (SO)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Owen Griffin and Luca Marrelli scored goals in the shootout to lift the visiting Oshawa Generals to a 4-3 victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Lauri Sinivuori, Brooks Rogowski and Noah Powell scored for the Generals (38-19-4-2) in regulation time.

Noel Nordh scored twice for the Greyhounds (24-34-2-2), while Marco Mignosa netted a single. The Generals outshot the hosts 46-28. Greyhounds netminder Nolan Lalonde saved 42 of 45 shots.

---

OTTERS 7 ATTACK 3

ERIE, Penn. — Malcolm Spence scored twice and added two assists as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 7-3.

Pano Fimis, Tyler Challenger, Wesley Royston, Sam Alfano and Gabriel Frasca also scored for the Otters (31-24-4-2), who were outshot 38-34.

Harry Nansi, Landen Hookey and Alec Leonard scored for the Attack (22-33-4-3).

---

FIREBIRDS 6 STING 2

FLINT, Mich. — Sam McCue scored three goals as the Flint Firebirds beat the visiting Sarnia Sting 6-2.

Christopher Thibodeau, Alex Kostov and Karlis Flugins also scored for the Firebirds (28-29-2-3), who outshot the visitors 30-28.

Daylen Moses and Liam Beamish scored for the Sting (21-28-5-7).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2025.