LONDON - Sam Dickinson had two goals and two assists and the London Knights scored four goals in the first period en route to a 5-2 Ontario Hockey League playoff win over the visiting Kitchener Rangers on Friday at Canada Life Place.

Landon Sim, Kasper Halttunen and Blake Montgomery also scored for the Knights, who lead the best-of-seven Western Conference Championship series 1-0. Easton Cowan chipped in with two assists.

Luca Romano scored twice for the Rangers, who were outshot 41-24.

The Knights went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Rangers were 0-for-4.

The Knights led 4-0 after the first period and took a 5-1 lead into the third.

Game 2 in the series is Sunday in London.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs on Friday:

---

GENERALS 3 COLTS 1

(Oshawa leads best-of-seven Eastern Conference Championship series 1-0)

BARRIE, Ont. — Owen Griffin, Matthew Buckley and Calum Ritchie scored as the visiting Oshawa Generals defeated the Barrie Colts 3-1 in the opening game of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Championship series 1-0.

Anthony Romani scored for the Colts, who were outshot 39-28.

The teams were scoreless after the first period, and the Generals took a 2-0 lead into the third period.

The Generals went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Colts were 0-for-3.

Game 2 in the series is Sunday in Barrie.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.