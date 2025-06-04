OHL, QMJHL to hold inter-league games in 2025-26

The Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League will have inter-league games between the two leagues for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign next season.

The series of games will give fans an opportunity to see the two leagues compete against each other outside of the Memorial Cup tournament.

"I'm especially happy for our fans, who will have the chance to see another league, two other teams and new players," QMJHL commissioner Mario Cecchini. "I'm sure there will be a great rivalry between the four teams involved."

There will be four games between the two leagues, a home-and-home series between the Gatineau Olympiques and Ottawa 67's on Jan. 16 and 17 and two games between the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Sudbury Wolves on Jan. 18 and Jan. 25.

The four games will be played under QMJHL rules, which means there will be automatic ejection in the event of a fight.

Fredericton to host QMJHL games

Fredericton, N.B., will be the host of Saint John Sea Dogs games next season as the team looks to maintain their impact across the province.

New Brunswick's capital will host three Sea Dogs games with the teams hosting Cape Breton Eagles (Nov. 30), Gatineau Olympics (Jan. 8), and Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Feb.1).

"Fredericton has always been a good hockey town, and its fans deserve to see top-notch hockey again," said Cecchini. "What's more, Sea Dogs fans will be able to enjoy a new experience when they travel to Fredericton, which is only an hour away."

The move comes as the QMJHL is expanding their influence across Canada's eastern provinces with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan moving to St. John's to become the Newfoundland Regiment next season.

The Regiment will play their first game representing their new city on Sept. 18 against the QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats.