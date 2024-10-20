OHL: Roobroeck nets OT winner, IceDogs edge Frontenacs

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ryan Roobroeck scored 2:14 into overtime as the Niagara IceDogs edged the Kingston Frontenacs 4-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

It was Roobroeck's second goal of the game for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (7-2), while Masen Wray and Ethan Czata also scored.

Owen Flores made 24 saves for the win in net.

Cedrick Guindon, Ben Pickell and Tuomas Uronen supplied the offence for the Frontenacs (3-4-3-0).

Frontenacs netminder Mason Vaccari stopped 23 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

WOLVES 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kieron Walton scored his second goal of the game at 2:35 of overtime as the visiting Sudbury Wolves slipped past the North Bay Battalion 4-3.

Chase Coughlan and Nathan Villeneuve also scored for the Wolves (6-4).

Jacob Therrien, Nolan Laird and Owen Van Steensel all found the back of the net for the Battalion (6-4-1-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 STING 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Sarnia Sting 5-4 following a three-round shootout.

Charlie Hilton, Travis Hayes, David Holub and Carson Andrew all scored once for the Greyhounds (5-5).

Greyhounds netminder Landon Miller stopped 32 of 36 shots.

James Barr, Lukas Fischer, Easton Wainwright and Carter Kostuch all scored once for the Sting (5-2-1-3).

Sting netminder Nick Surzycia kicked out 26 of 30 shots.

---

COLTS 5 67'S 3

OTTAWA, Ont. — Riley Patterson scored twice as the Barrie Colts downed the Ottawa 67's 5-3.

Dalyn Wakely, Brad Gardiner and Zach Wigle all scored once for the Colts (5-4).

Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt stopped 28 of 31 shots.

Cooper Foster scored twice, while Kohyn Eshkawkogan netted a single for the 67's (3-4-1-1).

---

KNIGHTS 3 OTTERS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored a goal as the London Knights topped the visiting Erie Otters 3-1.

Rene Van Bommel and Jesse Nurmi also scored for the Knights (5-4).

Knights netminder Austin Elliot stopped 30 of 31 shots.

Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (5-3-0-1).

---

RANGERS 4 STORM 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Adrian Misaljevic had a goal and two assists as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the visiting Guelph Storm 4-2.

Jack LaBrash, Trent Swick and Chris Grisolia also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (7-2-1-1), who were outshot 24-21.

Rylan Singh and Vilmer Alriksson scored for the Storm (3-5-0-1).

---

GENERALS 5 SPIRIT 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke scored twice and added two assists as the Oshawa Generals defeated the visiting Saginaw Spirit 5-3.

Cody Barlow, Luke Torrance and Matthew Buckley also scored for the Generals (5-5-1-0), who were outshot 34-33.

Michael Misa, Ethan Hay and Kristian Epperson scored for the Spirit (6-3-1-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.