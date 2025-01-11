OTTAWA — Andrew Gibson's goal at 19:12 of the third period snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the visiting Oshawa Generals to a 3-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Ottawa 67's on Friday at TD Place.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice for the East Division-leading Generals (24-13-2-1), who outshot the hosts 32-26.

Luca Pinelli and Filip Ekberg scored for the 67's (14-17-3-5), who trailed 2-1 heading into the third period.

Both teams went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

---

STORM 6 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Ryan McGuire scored twice as the visiting Guelph Storm downed the Flint Firebirds 6-4.

Quinn Beauchesne, Max Namestnikov, Parker Snelgrove and Carter Stevens also scored for the Storm (12-22-4-1), who were outshot 38-37.

Sam McCue, Jeremy Martin, Evan Konyen and Kaden Pitre scored for the Firebirds (17-20-2-1), who went into the third period tied 4-4.

---

SPIRIT 5 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Penn. — The visiting Saginaw Spirit scored three times in the first period and then coasted to a 5-2 win over the Erie Otters.

Carson Harmer, Zayne Parekh, Kaeden Johnston, Dimian Zhilkin and Michael Misa scored for the Spirit (20-18-1-0), who outshot the hosts 20-19.

Carey Terrance and Gabriel Frasca scored for the Otters (19-13-3-1).

---

STEELHEADS 5 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf had two goals and an assist as the visiting Brampton Steelheads scored four times in the first period then coasted to a 5-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers.

Angus MacDonell, Mason Zebeski and MacGregor Richmond also scored for the Steelheads (18-15-5-0), who were outshot 37-30.

Max Dirracolo and Tanner Lam scored for the Rangers (28-8-2-1).

---

KNIGHTS 5 SPITFIRES 1

LONDON, Ont. — Blake Montgomery had two goals and an assist and Denver Barkey had a goal and two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-1.

Sam Dickinson and Sam O'Reilly also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (31-6-1-0), who were outshot 41-29.

Ilya Protas scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (29-8-2-1).

---

ATTACK 5 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Masen Wray scored twice and Tristan Delisle had two assists as the visiting Owen Sound Attack defeated the Sarnia Sting 5-3.

Ben Cormier, Landen Hookey and Rafik Varosyan also scored for the Attack (12-22-2-3), who were outshot 30-21.

Jack O'Brien, Alessandro Di lorio and Ryan Brown scored for the Sting (14-20-2-5).

---

ICEDOGS 5 WOLVES 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Alex Assadourian scored twice and Kevin He chipped in with three assists as the visiting Niagara IceDogs edged the Sudbury Wolves 5-4.

Jack Brauti, Andrei Loshko and Mathieu Paris also scored for the Central Division-leading IceDogs (25-12-2-1), who outshot the hosts 44-38.

Chase Coughlan scored twice for the Wolves (21-12-5-0), while Kocha Delic and Henry Mews added singles.

---

FRONTENACS 6 GREYHOUNDS 5 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Emil Pieniniemi scored at 3:28 of overtime and the visiting Kingston Frontenacs edged the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-5.

Ethan Miedema scored twice for the Frontenacs (21-10-5-2), while Tuomas Uronen, Adam Kelly and Ethan Hay netted singles.

Brady T. Smith scored twice for the Greyhounds (16-22-1-0), while Owen Allard, Marco Mignosa and Noel Nordh netted singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.