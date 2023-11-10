MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Bode Stewart scored a goal and bagged an assist as the Barrie Colts downed Mississauga Steelheads.

Roenick Jodoin and Beau Akey had a goal apiece for Barrie.

Colts goaltender Sam Hillebrandt saved 31 of 32 shots in the win.

Angus MacDonell scored once for Mississauga.

Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders blocked 26 of 29 shots.

FRONTENACS 5 STING 3

KINGSTON - Matthew Soto scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs downed the Sarnia Sting.

Linus Hemström, Jacob Battaglia and Jacob Holmes all scored once for Kingston.

Frontenacs goaltender JJ Salajko saved 25 of 28 shots.

Sandis Vilmanis, Cooper Way and Carson Hall all scored once for Sarnia.

Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia stopped 11 of 15 shots and Sting goaltender Karsen Chartier stopped 11 of 12 shots.

BULLDOGS 5 ICEDOGS 3

BRANTFORD - Florian Xhekaj scored twice as Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Niagara Icedogs.

Luca Testa, Ben Bujold and Marek Vanacker all scored once for Brantford.

Bulldogs goaltender Matteo Drobac stopped 20 of 23 shots.

Ryan Humphrey, Michael Podolioukh and Kevin He all scored once for Niagara.

Icedogs netminder Owen Flores stopped 26 of 31 shots in the loss.

67'S 4 GENERALS 1

OTTAWA - Luca Pinelli scored three goals as Ottawa 67'S topped Oshawa Generals.

Will Gerrior scored once for Ottawa.

67'S goaltender Collin MacKenzie stopped 24 of 25 shots.

Matthew Buckley scored once for Oshawa.

Generals netminder Noah Bender saved 22 of 26 shots.

OTTERS 4 WOLVES 3

ERIE - Spencer Sova knocked in the game-winning goal at 0:44 in the over-time period as the Otters edged the Wolves.

Carey Terrance, Ondrej Molnar, Kaleb Smith and Spencer Sova all scored once for Erie.

Otters goaltender Ben Gaudreau saved 32 of 35 shots in the win.

David Goyette, Dalibor Dvorský and Nolan Collins all scored once for Sudbury.

Wolves goaltender Jakub Vondras blocked 28 of 32 shots in the loss.

KNIGHTS 5 ATTACK 4

LONDON - Denver Barkey knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:18 in the over-time period as the Knights edged the Attack.

Denver Barkey, Sam O'Reilly, Easton Cowan, Kasper Halttunen and Jackson Edward all scored once for London.

Knights netminder Owen Willmore stopped 38 of 42 shots in the win.

Servac Petrovsky scored twice while Ethan Burroughs and Tomislav Brennan scored once for Owen Sound.

Attack netminder Carter George saved 25 of 30 shots.

RANGERS 4 PETES 0

KITCHENER - Jackson Parsons earned a shut out as Kitchener downed Peterborough 4-0.

Adrian Misaljevic scored twice while Tanner Lam and Simon Motew scored once for Kitchener.

Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons stopped all 39 shots.

Petes goaltender Zach Bowen saved 24 of 28 shots.

STORM 3 FIREBIRDS 2

GUELPH - Charlie Paquette knocked in the game-winning goal at 7:29 in the third period as the Storm edged the Firebirds.

Max Namestnikov, Charlie Paquette and Jake Karabela all scored once for Guelph.

Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Matthew Wang and Nolan Dann both had a goal for Flint.

Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day stopped 26 of 29 shots in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2023.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.