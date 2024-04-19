Calem Mangone scored 7:53 into overtime to lift the Saginaw Spirit over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3-2 on Friday in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Saginaw has a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series.

Matyas Sapovaliv and Hunter Haight had goals in regulation time for Saginaw.

Nolan Lalonde made 32 saves for the win in net.

Jack Beck and Bryce McConnell-Barker scored once for Sault Ste. Marie.

Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel stopped 37 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.