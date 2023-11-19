OHL Roundup: Colts outlast Storm in shootout to earn victory

BARRIE, Ont. — Eduard Sale scored the shootout winner to lift the Barrie Colts to a 5-4 victory over the Guelph Storm on Saturday.

Beau Jelsma, Cole Beaudoin, Jack Brauti and Kashawn Aitcheson each scored once in regulation for Barrie (10-9-0). Ben West made 28 saves in regulation and overtime.

Jake Karabela, with two goals and one assist, Max Namestnikov and Leo Serlin replied for Guelph (11-8-0-1). Brayden Gillespie stopped 27-of-31 shots.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair with the Storm taking multiple two-goal advantages, only for the Colts to knot it up.

Down 4-2, Beaudoin scored 47 seconds into the third period before Jelsma netted the game-tying goal to send it to overtime with 57 seconds left in regulation.

Sale was the lone scorer between both teams across three rounds in the shootout.

---

RANGERS 6 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Matthew Sop scored a hat trick, Carson Rehkopf added another two goals and the Kitchener Rangers took a 6-3 comeback win over the Windsor Spitfires.

Luke Ellinas contributed the other goal for Kitchener (16-5-0), which scored five unanswered goals after being down 3-1 to pick up its seventh straight victory.

Cole Davis scored twice while Liam Greentree scored once for Windsor (4-16-1), which dropped its eighth consecutive game.

---

67'S 5 STEELHEADS 2

OTTAWA — Luca Pinelli led the way with two goals as the Ottawa 67's toppled the Mississauga Steelheads 5-2.

Brady Stonehouse, Caden Kelly and Will Gerrior also scored for Ottawa (11-7-1), which got out to a 5-0 lead by the seven-minute mark of the third period.

Kieran Witkowski and Gabriel Chiarot replied for Mississauga (12-7-0), which sits just ahead of the 67's in second in the Eastern Conference.

---

OTTERS 4 KNIGHTS 2

ERIE, Pa. — Carey Terrance scored two goals, including the go-ahead marker late in the second period, and the Erie Otters topped the London Knights 4-2.

Brett Bressette and Ondrej Molnar chipped in a goal apiece for Erie (9-8-3).

Ruslan Gazizov and Jacob Julien tied it at 2-2 in the middle frame for London (13-7-0-1) after going down 2-0 in the first period.

---

ATTACK 4 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Ben Cormier scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack used a run of four unanswered goals to come back and defeat the Flint Firebirds 4-2.

Servac Petrovsky and Sam Sedley added the others for Owen Sound (10-9-2), which extended its winning streak to three games.

Simon Slavicek and Coulson Pitre gave Flint (9-9-1-1) a 2-0 lead entering the second period.

---

SPIRIT 3 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Rodwin Dionicio netted the go-ahead goal 1:39 into the third period as the Saginaw Spirit edged the Niagara Icedogs 3-2.

Zayne Parekh and Hunter Haight also scored for Saginaw (11-7-0-1), which extended its winning streak to seven games.

Kevin He and Gavin Bryant replied for Niagara (4-11-4-1).

---

BULLDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Patrick Thomas, Jorian Donovan and Florian Xhekaj each had a goal and an assist to lead the Brantford Bulldogs past the Kingston Frontenacs 4-1.

Masen Wray provided the other marker for Brantford (9-7-3-1).

Jacob Battaglia scored for Kingston (10-11-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2023.