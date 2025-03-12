OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Declan Waddick scored three goals as the Owen Sound Attack downed Flint Firebirds 6-3 on Wednesday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Pierce Mbuyi and Landen Hookey had a goal and an assist each, while Michael Dec also scored for Owen Sound.

James Petrovski and Tristan Delisle pitched in with two assists each. Attack goaltender Carter George saved 23 of 26 shots.

Christopher Thibodeau, Jeremy Martin and Sam McCue replied for Flint. Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day kicked out 31 of 37 shots.

Waddick, 20, scored his first of the game at 15:59 of the opening period to give Owen Sound a 2-0 lead.

Flint responded with three unanswered goals before Waddick struck twice — including a short-handed goal — to give him 13 goals in 56 games this season.

FRONTENACS 7 67'S 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Emil Pieniniemi scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs topped the Ottawa 67's.

Jacob Battaglia, Gage Heyes, Joey Willis, Cal Uens and Ethan Miedema also scored for Kingston. Frontenacs netminder Charlie Schenkel saved 30 of 31 shots.

Nic Whitehead scored once for Ottawa. Goaltender Jaeden Nelson kicked out 19 of 22 shots before netminder Collin MacKenzie kicked out 21 of 25 shots in relief.

STEELHEADS 6 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Aidan Lane scored twice as Brampton Steelheads defeated Peterborough Petes.

NHL draft prospect Porter Martone, Stevie Leskovar, Angus MacDonell and Lucas Karmiris also scored for Brampton. Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic saved 31 of 34 shots.

Francis Parish, Quinton Pagé and Gavin Bryant replied for Peterborough.

Petes netminder Zach Bowen kicked out 17 of 22 shots through 40 minutes. Goaltender Easton Rye kicked out 16 of 17 shots in the third.

OTTERS 6 STING 5

SARNIA, Ont. — Martin Misiak knocked in the game-winning goal at 12:53 of the third period as the Erie Otters edged the Sarnia Sting.

Sam Alfano scored twice while Malcolm Spence, Pano Fimis, Callum Hughes and Martin Misiak scored once for Erie. Otters netminder Noah Erliden saved 28 of 33 shots.

Ruslan Karimov scored twice while Beckham Edwards, Carson Hall and Daylen Moses scored once for Sarnia. Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia stopped 21 of 27 shots.

KNIGHTS 6 STORM 3

GUELPH, Ont. -- Kasper Halttunen scored twice as the London Knights defeated the Guelph Storm.

Blake Montgomery, Evan Van Gorp, Sam Dickinson and Brendan Gerber also scored for London. Knights netminder Aleksei Medvedev saved 34 of 37 shots.

Charlie Paquette scored twice while Justin Bottineau scored once for Guelph. Storm goaltender Zachary Jovanovski saved 26 of 31 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2025.