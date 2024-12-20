LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey and Logan Hawery each scored twice as the London Knights knocked off the visiting Sarnia Sting 6-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night at Canada Life Place.

Blake Montgomery and Sam O'Reilly had a goal and two assists for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (27-6-0-0), while Cam Allen and Henry Brzustewicz each chipped in with two assists.

Ryan Brown scored for the Sting (11-18-2-5), who were outshot 36-27.

The Knights went 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Sting were 0-for-6.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

---

GENERALS 6 BULLDOGS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored twice as the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 6-2.

Owen Griffin, Ethan Toms, Beckett Sennecke and Tyler Graham also scored for the East Division-leading Generals (20-11-2-1), who outshot the visitors 38-18. Luca D'Amato chipped in with two assists.

Ben Radley and Cole Brown scored for the Bulldogs (17-13-3-0), who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 5-2 heading into the third.

---

RANGERS 6 67'S 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Haeden Ellis had a goal and assist and Carson Campbell had three assists as the Kitchener Rangers beat the visiting Ottawa 67's 6-3.

Tanner Lam, Luke Ellinas, Jack LaBrash, Cameron Reid and Adrian Misaljevic also scored for the Rangers (23-7-2-1), who outshot the visitors 35-28. Andrew Vermeulen chipped in with two assists.

Will Gerrior, Chris Barlas and Nathan Amidovski scored for the 67's (13-12-2-5), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

---

FRONTENACS 4 PETES 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Vann Williamson and Cedrick Guindon each had a goal and two assists as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-1.

Jacob Battaglia and Ben Pickell also scored once for the Frontenacs (17-9-5-2), who outshot the Petes 32-18.

Caden Taylor scored for the Petes (7-20-2-4)

---

ICEDOGS 6 STEELHEADS 4

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Mathieu Paris scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Niagara IceDogs edged the Brampton Steelheads 6-4.

Braidy Wassilyn, Mike Levin, Andrei Loshko, Ethan Czata and Ryan Roobroeck also scored for the IceDogs (22-9-1-1), who outshot the hosts 40-30.

Gabriel Chiarot scored twice for the Steelheads (14-14-4-0), while Finn Harding and Mason Zebeski netted singles.

---

STORM 6 GREYHOUNDS 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Noah Jenken scored twice as the Guelph Storm trimmed the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-4.

Charlie Paquette, Dawson Morris, Max Namestnikov and Alex McLean also scored for the Storm (10-19-2-1), who outshot the visitors 40-25.

Justin Cloutier, Hunter Solomon, Marco Mignosa and Chase Reid scored for the Greyhounds (15-18-0-0), who trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 4-3 heading into the third.

---

WOLVES 6 BATTALION 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nathan Villeneuve scored three goals and added an assist as the Sudbury Wolves beat the visiting North Bay Battalion 6-3.

Kieron Walton, Kocha Delic and Blake Clayton also scored for the Wolves (17-10-4-0), who were outshot 35-31.

Jacob Therrien, Jacob LeBlanc and Shamar Moses scored for the Battalion (13-15-3-0), who went into the final period tied 3-3.

---

FIREBIRDS 6 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Christopher Thibodeau scored twice and Matthew Wang and Alex Kostov each had a goal and assist as the visiting Flint Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit 6-3.

Connor Clattenburg and Jack D'Arcy also scored for the Firebirds (15-15-1-1), while Hayden Reid and Matthew Mania added two assists each.

Calem Mangone, Carson Harmer and James Guo scored for the Spirit (16-16-1-0). Both teams had 31 shots on goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.