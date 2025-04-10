LONDON - Denver Barkey scored three goals to lead the London Knights past the Erie Otters 6-3 to open their second-round series in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs Thursday.

Barkey now has eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in five games to start the playoffs.

Oliver Bonk, Cam Allen and Landon Sim also scored for London and Easton Cowan had four assists. Knights goaltender Austin Elliott kicked out 24 of 27 shots.

London swept the Owen Sound Attack in four games in the opening round.

Dylan Edwards — with an assist — Wesley Royston and Pano Fimis replied for Erie, which beat the Saginaw Spirit in five games to reach the second round.

Otters netminder Noah Erliden stopped 30 of 35 shots.

The two teams faceoff again on Saturday at Canada Life Place.

BULLDOGS 5 GENERALS 2

(Bulldogs lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis had a goal and two assists as the Brantford Bulldogs downed the Oshawa Generals to open their second-round matchup.

Marek Vanacker, Luca Testa, Cole Brown and Thomas Budnick also scored for Brantford.

Bulldogs goaltender Ryerson Leenders stopped 19 of 21 shots before exiting the game 3:36 into the second period. David Egorov replaced him and stopped all 22 shots he faced.

Owen Griffin and Luca Marrelli replied for Oshawa. Generals netminder Jacob Oster saved 17 of 21 shots.

COLTS 6 FRONTENACS 2

(Colts lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

BARRIE, Ont. — Riley Patterson had a goal and two assists as the Barrie Colts topped the Kingston Frontenacs.

Kashawn Aitcheson, Emil Hemming, Dalyn Wakely, Beau Jelsma and Carter Lowe also scored for Barrie. Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt stopped 38 of 40 shots.

Maleek McGowan and Tuomas Uronen replied for Kingston. Frontenacs goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 25 of 31 shots.

SPITFIRES 5 RANGERS 1

(Spitfires lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Noah Morneau scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires downed Kitchener Rangers.

Andrew Robinson, Anthony Cristoforo and Liam Greentree also scored for Windsor. Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo saved 18 of 19 shots.

Tanner Lam replied for Kitchener. Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons stopped 17 of 22 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.