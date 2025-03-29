OHL Roundup: Dickinson scores twice, Knights begin playoffs with win over Attack

LONDON, Ont. - Sam Dickinson scored twice and added an assist as the London Knights cruised to a 6-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs on Friday.

The Knights, who led the OHL regular season with 112 points and a 55-11-2 record, took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Denver Barkey and Kasper Halttunen had a goal and an assist each while Sam O'Reilly and Landon Sim also scored for London.

Easton Cowan and Jacob Julien added two assists each, while Knights netminder Austin Elliott kicked out 24 of 25 shots.

Alec Leonard replied for Owen Sound. Attack netminder Carter George kicked out 36 of 42 shots.

GENERALS 7 STEELHEADS 4

(Generals lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored three goals as the Oshawa Generals topped the Brampton Steelheads.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice while Ben Danford and Brooks Rogowski added singles for Oshawa. Generals netminder Jacob Oster saved 26 of 30 shots.

Angus MacDonell replied with three goals of his own while Carson Rehkopf scored once for Brampton.

Steelheads goaltender Jack Ivankovic kicked out 10 of 16 shots before getting pulled in the second period. Brayden Gillespie kicked out 21 of 22 shots in relief.

RANGERS 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (OT)

(Rangers lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Luca Romano knocked in the game-winning goal at 5:07 in overtime as the Kitchener Rangers edged the Flint Firebirds.

Trent Swick scored twice while Andrew Vermeulen also scored for Kitchener. Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 26 of 29 shots.

Matthew Mania, Matthew Wang and Nathan Aspinall replied for Flint. Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day saved 29 of 33 shots.

FRONTENACS 4 WOLVES 1

(Frontenacs lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cedrick Guindon scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Sudbury Wolves.

Vann Williamson and Ethan Miedema also scored for Kingston. Frontenacs goaltender Charlie Schenkel saved 20 of 21 shots.

Chase Coughlan replied for Sudbury. Wolves netminder Nate Krawchuk saved 36 of 39 shots.

BULLDOGS 6 BATTALION 3

(Bulldogs lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis had a goal and an assist as the Brantford Bulldogs downed the North Bay Battalion.

Lucas Moore, Calvin Crombie, Patrick Thomas, Jake O'Brien and Nikolas Rossetto also scored for Brantford. Bulldogs netminder Ryerson Leenders stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Lirim Amidovski, Jacob Therrien and Nick Wellenreiter replied for North Bay. Battalion netminder Mike McIvor saved 29 of 34 shots.

