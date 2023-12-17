OHL roundup: Frasca nets winner in OT, Frontenacs beat Bulldogs

KINGSTON, Ont. — Gabriel Frasca scored at 1:31 of overtime and the Kingston Frontenacs edged the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 6-5 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

But the Bulldogs didn't go down without some bite.

Trailing 5-3 with under four minutes left in the third period, the Bulldogs got goals from Ben Bujold (16:35) and Marek Vanacker (18:02) to force the overtime session. It was the Bulldogs sixth loss in overtime this season.

Cameron Bergeron, Paul Ludwinski, Nathan Poole, Luke McNamara and Matthew Soto also scored for the Frontenacs (15-16-1-0), who trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 5-3 heading into the third.

Vanacker and Bujold each scored twice for the Bulldogs (15-9-6-1), with Jake O'Brien netting a single.

The Frontenacs outshot the visitors 29-25.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

STEELHEADS 3 67's 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jack Ivankovic made 35 saves as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the visiting Ottawa 67's 3-1 in a defensive battle of Eastern Conference powers.

Jack Van Volsen, Mason Zebeski and Zander Veccia (empty net) scored for the Central Division-leading Steelheads.

Charlie Hilton scored for the East Division-leading 67's.

With the win, the Steelheads moved into a tie with the 67's for the Eastern Conference lead, both with 38 points and with identical 18-11-2-0 records.

---

KNIGHTS 4 WOLVES 3 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Rusian Gazizov scored at 18:25 of the third period to tie the game, then he scored 4:49 into overtime as the London Knights rallied to beat the visiting Sudbury Wolves 4-3.

Max McCue and William Nicholl also scored for the Knights (20-11-0-1), who outshot the Wolves 33-31.

Quentin Musty, Nolan Collins and Evan Konyen scored for the Wolves (16-11-3-1).

---

GENERALS 5 PETES 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Calum Ritchie scored once and added an assist as the Oshawa Generals rolled past the visiting Peterborough Petes 5-1.

Connor Lockhart, Dylan Roobroeck, Beckett Sennecke and Stuart Rolofs also scored for the Generals (14-12-3-1), who led 2-1 after the first period, and 4-1 entering the third. Luca Marrelli and Ben Danford each chipped in with two assists.

Jax Dubois scored for the Petes (14-13-3-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2023.