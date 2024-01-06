OHL roundup: Frasca scores OT winner as Frontenacs trip 67's

OTTAWA — Gabriel Frasca's goal 69 seconds into overtime gave the visiting Kingston Frontenacs a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Ottawa 67's in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at TD Place.

Roman Schmidt, Adam Cavallin and Quinton Burns also scored for the Frontenacs (19-17-1-0), who trailed 3-1 mid way though the second period.

Luca Pinelli, Chris Barlas and Matthew Mayich scored for the 67's (18-15-3-0), who were outshot 30-29.

The 67's led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 3-3 heading into the third. Both teams were 0-for-1 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

KNIGHTS 5 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Sam Dickinson's unassisted goal at 13:03 of the second period stood up as the winner as the visiting London Knights edged the Mississauga Steelheads 5-3.

Sam O'Reilly, Jacob Julien, Easton Cowan and Denver Barkey also scored for the Knights (26-11-0-1), who outshot the hosts 36-28.

Jack Van Volsen, Zander Veccia and Porter Martone scored for the Steelheads (20-14-2-0). The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Knights led 4-3 heading into the third. Both teams were 0-for-5 on the power play.

---

GENERALS 10 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Connor Lockhart scored three goals as the visiting Oshawa Generals squashed the Flint Firebirds 10-2.

Stuart Rolofs and Ethan Toms each scored twice for the Generals (16-15-3-1), while Luca D'Amato, Matthew Buckley and Dylan Roobroeck netted singles.

Tristan Bertucci and Nathan Aspinall scored for the Firebirds (15-20-2-1).

---

OTTERS 4 SPITFIRES 3 (SO)

ERIE, Penn. — The Erie Otters defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 4-3 in a shootout.

Ondrej Molnar, Malcolm Spence and Sam Alfano all scored for the Otters (17-15-4-0) in regulation time.

Josef Eichler, Owen Outwater and Ryan Abraham scored for the Spitfires (12-20-3-1).

---

STORM 5 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jett Luchanko scored a goal and an assist as the visiting Guelph Storm topped the Owen Sound Attack 5-2.

Vilmer Alriksson, Max Namestnikov, Charlie Paquette and Braeden Bowman also scored for the Storm (22-13-2-1).

Konnor Smith and Deni Goure scored for the Attack (18-16-2-1).

---

SPIRIT 6 PETES 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Zayne Parekh scored twice as Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 6-2.

Calem Mangone, Nic Sima, Braden Haché and Ethan Hay also scored for the Spirit (24-10-0-1).

Quinton Pagé and Chase Lefebvre scored for the Petes (15-18-3-1).

---

COLTS 5 GREYHOUNDS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Jacob Frasca scored twice as the Barrie Colts defeated the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-1.

Cole Beaudoin, Riley Patterson and Beau Jelsma also scored for the Colts (15-19-1-0).

Jack Beck scored for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (25-11-2-1).

---

WOLVES 7 RANGERS 5

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Goyette scored twice and added an assist as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 7-5.

Andre Anania, Kieron Walton, Landon McCallum, Kocha Delic and Alex Pharand also scored for the Central Division-leading Wolves (20-11-3-2).

Carson Rehkopf scored three goals and added an assist for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (26-11-2-0), while Hunter Brzustewicz and Matthew Sop scored singles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.