OHL Roundup: Greyhounds top Spirit behind four-goal third period

SAGINAW, Mich. — Gavin Hayes scored the go-ahead goal in a four-goal third period for Sault Ste. Marie and the Greyhounds snagged a 5-3 comeback win over the Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Bryce McConnell-Barker, Travis Hayes, Jordan D'Intino and Arttu Karki contributed a goal apiece for Sault Ste. Marie (32-12-2-1), which won its sixth in a row. Charlie Schenkel made 21 saves.

Joey Willis, with two goals, and Calem Mangone scored for Saginaw (32-13-0-1), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped. Andrew Oke stopped 29 shots.

Willis put the Spirit up 3-0 with just 3:25 left in the second period. McConnell-Barker put the Greyhounds on the board at 18:31 on the power play to start an avalanche of goals.

Gavin Hayes put Sault Ste. Marie ahead with the third of four Greyhound goals in the third at 10:36 of the period before D'Intino sealed it on the power play with 47 seconds remaining.

ATTACK 7 COLTS 6 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Deni Goure capped a two-goal, two-assist effort with the game-winning goal at 3:38 of overtime and the Owen Sound Attack edged the Barrie Colts 7-6.

Ethan Burroughs, Braedyn Rogers, Sam McCue, Landen Hookey and Colby Barlow chipped in goals for Owen Sound (23-20-3-1).

Riley Patterson, with two goals and two assists, Thomas Stewart, Jack Brauti, Bode Stewart and Tai York scored for Barrie (18-24-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.