OTTAWA — Bradley Horner and Will Gerrior each scored twice as the Ottawa 67's defeated the Barrie Colts 6-4 on Tuesday afternoon in the Ontario Hockey League.

Samuel Mayer and Luca Pinelli had a goal and an assist for playoffs-bound Ottawa (34-22-7).

Jack Dever and Jacob Maillet pitched in with two assists.

Goaltender Ian Michelone stopped 11 of 14 shots before Collin MacKenzie stepped in at the start of the second in relief. Mackenzie saved 20 of 21 shots the rest of the way.

Thomas Stewart had two goals and an assist while Beau Jelsma had a goal and an assist for Barrie (26-31-4). Cole Beaudoin also scored.

Colts netminder Ben West made 36 saves.

Horner opened the scoring 4:44 into the game before Barrie responded with three unanswered goals.

Ottawa tied the game before the end of the first period and scored three more in the second to make it 6-3. Jelsma scored with two minutes left to make it a two-goal game.

GENERALS 2 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Luca Marrelli knocked in the game-winning goal 45 seconds into overtime as the Oshawa Generals edged the Mississauga Steelheads.

Dylan Roobroeck also scored for Oshawa (36-19-9). Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 28 shots.

Chas Sharpe scored the lone goal for Mississauga (34-21-8). Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders kicked out 26 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.