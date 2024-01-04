KITCHENER, Ont. — Hunter Haight scored the game-winning goal with 6:34 remaining in the third period on a power play to seal the Saginaw Spirit's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Kitchener Rangers on Thursday.

Dean Loukus and Calem Mangone also netted goals for Saginaw (23-10-0-1). Andrew Oke made 11 saves.

Tanner Lam and Max Dirracolo both scored for Kitchener (26-10-2). Jackson Parsons stopped 30 shots.

Lam and Dirracolo scored two minutes one second apart, with Dirracolo putting the Rangers ahead 2-0 just 5:04 into the first period.

Mangone started the comeback with a power-play marker 49 seconds into the second, with Loukus tying the contest 10:38 into the frame.

---

BATTALION 4 BULLDOGS 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Ertel and Anthony Romani each had a goal and an assist as the North Bay Battalion scored a 4-2 comeback win over the Brantford Bulldogs.

Dalyn Wakely and Jacob Therrien added the others for North Bay (17-13-5-1), which was down 2-0 before the midway mark of the second period before scoring four unanswered goals.

Cole Brown and Florian Xhekaj had a goal apiece for Brantford (17-11-6-1).

---

STING 2 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Cooper Way netted the game-winning goal with 6:38 left in the third period to lead the Sarnia Sting to a 2-1 win over the Barrie Colts.

Nathan Omeri had the game's opening goal at 3:28 of the first period for Sarnia (15-21-1), which won its third in a row.

Zach Wigle knotted the contest at 8:48 of the opening frame for Barrie (14-18-1).

---

ATTACK 4 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Colby Barlow scored twice in a three-goal period that fuelled the Owen Sound Attack to a 4-1 victory over the Erie Otters.

Landen Hookey, who scored the first of the three unanswered goals, and Taos Jordan had the others for Owen Sound (17-15-2-1).

Dylan Edwards tied the game at 1-1 with 28 seconds left in the second period for Erie (16-15-4).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2024.