OHL roundup: Karabela shines for Storm in OT win over Attack
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jake Karabela's second goal of the game, scored at 4:28 of overtime, gave the visiting Guelph Storm a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the Owen Sound Attack in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.
Braeden Bowman also scored twice for the Storm (33-27-6-1), while Ryan McGuire, Charlie Paquette and Leo Serlin added singles.
Deni Goure scored three goals for the Attack (29-30-6-3), while Colby Barlow, Ethan Burroughs and Sam McCue netted singles.
The Attack outshot the Storm 34-33, and led 2-0 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.
The Storm went 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Attack went 1-for-2.
Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:
---
STING 3 FIREBIRDS 0
FLINT, Mich. — Nick Surzycia stopped 41 shots and earned the shutout as the visiting Sarnia Sting blanked the Flint Firebirds 3-0.
Zach Filak scored twice for the Sting (25-39-3-1), while Marko Sikic added a single.
Netminder Nathan Day kicked out 15 of 17 shots for the Firebirds (30-33-4-1).
---
WOLVES 9 ICEDOGS 2
NIAGARA, Ont. — Quentin Musty, Kocha Delic and Dalibor Dvorský each scored twice as the visiting Sudbury Wolves whipped the Niagara IceDogs 9-2.
David Goyette, Alex Pharand and Landon McCallum also scored for the Wolves (38-22-4-3).
Urban Podrekar and Mathieu Paris scored for the IceDogs (17-43-6-2).
---
OTTERS 4 RANGERS 3 (OT)
ERIE, Penn. — Martin Misiak scored at 3:22 of overtime period as the Erie Otters edged the visiting Kitchener Rangers 4-3.
Kaleb Smith, Dylan Edwards and Pano Fimis also scored for the Otters (33-28-5-2)
Antonino Pugliese, Luke Ellinas and Tanner Lam scored for the Rangers (41-23-4-0).
—
SPIRIT 8 SPITFIRES 5
SAGINAW, Mich. — Calem Mangone and Alex Christopoulos each scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 8-5.
Matyas Sapovaliv and Sebastien Gervais also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (49-16-1-1).
Valentin Zhugin scored twice for the Spitfires (18-42-5-3), while AJ Spellacy, Liam Greentree and Jack Greenwell added singles.
---
FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 3 (OT)
KINGSTON, Ont. — Roman Schmidt scored at 1:57 of overtime as the Kingston Frontenacs edged the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 4-3.
Schmidt scored twice for the Frontenacs (33-31-4-0), while Gage Heyes and Tyler Hopkins netted singles.
Florian Xhekaj, Ben Bujold and Calvin Crombie scored for the Bulldogs (36-20-9-2).
---
COLTS 4 PETES 1
BARRIE, Ont. — Bode Stewart scored twice and Kashawn Aitcheson added three assists as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-1.
Tai York and Beau Jelsma also scored for the Colts (28-36-4-0), who outshot the visitors 37-26.
Aiden Young scored for the Petes (20-39-7-1).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.