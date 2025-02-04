LONDON, Ont. - Jared Woolley's goal with just under nine minutes left in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the London Knights to a 5-3 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday night at Canada Life Place.

Landon Sim, William Nicholl, Blake Montgomery and Easton Cowan (empty-netter) also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (39-8-1-0), who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

Luca Romano, Cameron Mercer and Carson Campbell scored for the Rangers (35-11-3-1), who were outshot 41-31. Tanner Lam chipped in with two assists.

The Knights went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Rangers were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Tuesday:

---

OTTERS 4 STORM 3 (SO)

ERIE, Penn. — Malcom Spence scored the only goal of a three-round shootout and the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Guelph Storm 4-3.

Sam Alfano, Carey Terrance and Callum Hughes scored in regulation time for the Otters (24-19-3-1), who outshot the Storm 41-37.

Charlie Paquette, Lev Katzin and Justin Bottineau scored for the Storm (14-26-4-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Storm goaltender Colin Ellsworth stopped 37 of 40 shots, while Otters netminder Noah Erliden stopped 34 of 37.

---

COLTS 3 FRONTENACS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma's power-play goal at 10:42 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Barrie Colts to a 3-2 win over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs.

Riley Patterson and Cole Beaudoin also scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (32-14-2-1), who were outshot 34-26.

Ethan Miedema and Jacob Battaglia scored for the East-Division-leading Frontenacs (28-13-5-2), who went 0-for-1 on the power play. The Colts were 1-for-7.

The teams were scoreless heading into the final period.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.