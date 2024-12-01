BARRIE, Ont. — Beau Jelsma and Riley Patterson each scored twice for the Barrie Colts in a 6-2 win over the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League on Saturday.

Kashawn Aitcheson and Brad Gardiner also scored for Barrie (17-8-0-0) atop the OHL's Central Division. Colts goalie Sam Hillebrandt made 36 saves.

Nick Lardis and Zakary Lavoie were goal scorers for Brantford (12-10-3-0), who lost despite a 38 saves by goalie Ryerson Leenders.

The OHL announced Saturday's game between the Flint Firebirds and Otters in Erie was postponed because of bad weather and poor travel conditions.

BATTALION 3 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ethan Procyszyn scored twice, including the game-winner with nine seconds remaining in the third period, for North Bay (11-11-2-0).

Lirim Amidovski also scored and Battalion goalie Mike McIvor stopped 29 of 31 shots.

Brady Martin and Andrew Gibson scored for the Greyhounds (12-13-0-0) with goalie Landon Miller making 24 saves.

STEELHEADS 5 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich — Carson Rehkopf scored twice for Brampton (13-10-1-0) in a fourth straight win for the Steelheads.

Gabriel Chiarot, Adam Zidlicky and Porter Martone were Brampton's other goal scorers. Jack Ivankovic stopped 39 of 42 shots for the win.

Dimian Zhilkin, Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa scored for Saginaw (13-11-1-0) in a third straight loss. Andrew Oke made 22 saves.

SPITFIRES 6 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Liam Greentree's hat trick led Windsor (19-6-2-0 to victory over the host Attack (7-14-2-3).

Cole Davis, Noah Morneau and Ilya Protas also scored and goalie Joey Costanzo made 35 saves for the Spitfires, who ranked second in the OHL behind the London Knights.

Owen Sound's goal scorers were Tristan Delisle, Braedyn Rogers and Declan Waddick.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024.