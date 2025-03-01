ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Captain Kevin He had three goals and an assist and the Niagara IceDogs knocked off the visiting London Knights 6-4 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at the Meridian Centre.

Ethan Czata, Ryan Roobroeck and Ivan Galiyanov also scored for the IceDogs (28-24-3-4), who were outshot 44-32.

Sam Dickinson, Kasper Halttunen, Denver Barkey and Sam O'Reilly also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (46-9-2-0), who led 2-1 after the first period but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

The IceDogs went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Knights went 2-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

ATTACK 3 RANGERS 2 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Landen Hookey and Declan Waddick scored in the shootout to lift the Owen Sound Attack to a 3-2 win over the visiting Kitchener Rangers.

Max Bleicher and Masen Wray scored in regulation time for the Attack (22-31-4-3), who were outshot 52-28, but got a superb performance from netminder Carter George who stopped 50 of 52 shots.

Evan Headrick and Christian Humphreys scored for the Rangers (42-13-4-2).

---

FIREBIRDS 6 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Penn. — Jimmy Lombardi scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Flint Firebirds beat the Erie Otters 6-3.

Kaden Pitre, Hayden Reid, Nathan Aspinall and Karlis Flugins also scored for the Firebirds (27-27-2-3), who were outshot 33-31.

Malcolm Spence, Quinn McCall and Dylan Edwards scored for the Otters (28-24-4-2).

---

BULLDOGS 4 PETES 3 (OT)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored at 2:55 of overtime period as the Brantford Bulldogs edged the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-3.

Patrick Thomas scored twice for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (38-17-5-0), while Calvin Crombie netted a single.

Quinton Page, Martin Matejicek and Brady Stonehouse scored for the Petes (16-35-3-5), who were outshot 39-28.

---

COLTS 6 FRONTENACS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Anthony Romani had a goal and two assists as the Barrie Colts beat the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 6-3.

Owen Van Steensel, Riley Patterson, Cole Beaudoin, Bode Stewart and Kashawn Aitcheson also scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (37-18-2-2), who were outshot 44-33.

Jacob Battaglia scored twice for the Frontenacs (35-16-5-3), while Tuomas Uronen had a goal and two assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2025.