KITCHENER, Ont. — The Kitchener Rangers scored on the power play and twice while short-handed en route to a 5-2 win over the visiting London Knights in the lone Ontario Hockey League game on Tuesday's schedule.

Jack Pridham had a goal and assist for the Rangers (31-9-3-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. Matthew Andonovski, Cameron Mercer, Tanner Lam and Trent Swick (empty-netter) also scored for the hosts.

The Rangers, who are second in the Midwest Division behind the front-running Knights, are now only three points back of the visitors.

Landon Sim and Blake Montgomery scored for the Knights (34-7-1-0), who battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2-2, but Pridham's power-play goal at 17:24 of the second proved to be the winning goal.

The Rangers went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Knights were 0-for-4 with the man advantage. Both teams had 30 shots on goal.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.