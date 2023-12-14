WINDSOR, Ont. — Landon Sim scored twice as the London Knights defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-2 on Thursday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Max McCue, Sam O'Reilly and Jacob Julien each had a goal and an assist, Ruslan Gazizov produced four helpers, and Henry Brzustewicz also scored for London (18-11-1), which moved past the Guelph Storm for second in the Midwest Division.

Knights goaltender Michael Simpson made 27 saves.

Ryan Abraham scored both goals for Windsor (9-20-1), which sits in last place in the Western Conference.

Spitfires netminder Ian Michelone stopped 10 of 14 shots before leaving the net to Joey Costanzo, who saved 14 of 16.

London jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first nine minutes. Windsor managed to tie it at 2-2 before Sim scored his second of the game — and fourth of the season — at 15:53 of the opening period.

Sim's second held up as the game-winner as the Knights scored twice in the second and once in the third to cruise to victory.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

ICEDOGS 7 67'S 5

St. Catharines, Ont. — Alex Assadourian scored twice as the Niagara IceDogs defeated the Ottawa 67's.

Mike Levin, Ethan Czata, Evan Klein, Gavin Bryant and Brody Crane also scored once for Niagara (8-18-5). Icedogs netminder Owen Flores stopped 26 shots.

Will Gerrior scored twice while Cooper Foster, Luca Pinelli and Brad Gardiner also scored for Ottawa (17-10-2). 67's netminder Collin MacKenzie saved nine of 10 shots and Max Donoso saved 27 of 32 shots.

FRONTENACS 3 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Matthew Soto knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:56 of the third period as the Kingston Frontenacs edged the Peterborough Petes.

Jacob Battaglia and Ethan Miedema also scored for Kingston (14-5-1). Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari kicked out 25 shots.

Jonathan Melee and Samuel Mayer scored for Peterborough (14-11-4). Petes goaltender Zach Bowen stopped 27 shots.

SPIRIT 5 FIREBIRDS 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Dean Loukus had a goal and an assist as the Saginaw Spirit topped the Flint Firebirds.

PJ Forgione, Hunter Haight, Calem Mangone and Alex Christopoulos also scored for Saginaw (18-9-1). Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke stopped 21 shots.

Marko Stojkov, Matthew Jenken and Jeremy Martin scored for Flint (13-14-3). Firebirds netminder Nathan Day stopped 23 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.