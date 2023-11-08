OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jackson Parsons made 30 saves and earned his third shutout of the season to lead the Kitchener Rangers to a 5-0 victory over the Owen Sound Attack in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Filip Mešár had a goal and two assists, while Carson Rehkopf and Trent Swick added a goal and an assist each for Kitchener.

Simon Motew and Matheas Stark also scored.

The Rangers improved to 12-5-0 this season and lead the OHL standings.

They've won three in a row.

Attack netminder Carter George stopped 21 of 26 shots before giving way to Corbin Votary, who came in and stopped all nine shots he faced.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

SPIRIT 6 FIREBIRDS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. -- Zayne Parekh scored a hat trick to lead the Saginaw Spirit over the Flint Firebirds.

Braden Haché, Matyas Sapovaliv and Liam Storch also scored for Saginaw. Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke made 27 saves.

Braeden Kressler scored twice for Flint. Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day stopped nine of 14 shots and Jacob Brown stopped 14 of 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2023.