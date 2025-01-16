WINDSOR, Ont. — Liam Greentree scored twice for the Windsor Spitfires in a 6-2 win over the Sudbury Wolves on the Ontario Hockey League on Thursday.

Anthony Cristoforo, Luke McNamara, Tnias Mathurin and Ilya Protas also scored for the Spitfires who stopped the West Division at 31-8-2-1. Windsor goalie Joey Costanzo contributed 17 saves to the win.

Sudbury (22-13-5-0) got goals from Quentin Musty and Nathan Villeneuve and Wolves netminder Finn Marshall repelled 36 of 42 shots.

BATTALION 2 COLTS 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mike McIvor posted a 22-save shutout for the host Battalion.

Zach Wigle and Shamar Moses scored for North Bay (16-20-3-0).

Sam Hillebrandt stopped 32 of 33 shots in net for Barrie (24-14-1-1).

GREYHOUNDS 7 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Greyhounds goalie Nolan Lalonde stopped all 36 shots he faced.

Owen Allard and Justin Cloutier each scored two goals for Sault Ste. Marie (17-23-1-0) and Marco Mignosa, Jordan Charron and Travis Hayes each contributed a goal.

Easton Rye stopped 25 of 30 shots and Masen Johnston 19 of 21 in net for the Petes (10-25-2-5).

