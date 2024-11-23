SAGINAW, Mich. — The London Knights extended their Ontario Hockey League win streak to 14 straight with a 6-5 win over the host Saginaw Spirit on Saturday.

Sam Dickinson had a goal and five assists for the Knights. Sam O'Reilly's goal at 11:03 of the third period stood up as the winner as Saginaw scored three times in the last five minutes.

Denver Barkey, Blake Montgomery, William Nicholl and Jesse Nurmi also scored for London with Knights goalie Aleksei Medvedev contributing 34 saves to the win.

Joey Willis had a hat trick for Saginaw, which also got goals from Zayne Parekh and Jacob Cloutier. Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke turned away 17 of 23 shots in the loss

SPITFIRES 6 67's 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Liam Greentree led the host Spitfires with a pair of goals.

Cole Davis, Jack Nesbitt, Ethan Belchetz and Ilya Protas also scored for Windsor. Spitfires goalie Joey Costanzo picked up the win with 16 saves.

Nic Whitehead, Filip Ekberg and Luca Pinelli scored for Ottawa with goalie Collin MacKenzie stopping 24 of 30 shots.

GENERALS 4 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Calum Ritchie's third-period goal at 9:43 held up as the game-winner for Oshawa.

The Generals also got goals from Ethan Toms, Colby Barlow and Luke Torrance. Oshawa netminder Isaac Gravelle turned away 20 of 23 shots for the win.

Sam McCue scored twice and Rafik Varosyan once for Owen Sound. Attack goalie Carter George made 32 saves in a losing cause.

WOLVES 4 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kieron Walton had a goal and an assist for Sudbury in the win over the host Niagara Icedogs.

Nick DeAngelis, Quentin Musty and Rowan Henderson were Sudbury's other goal scorers. Wolves netminder Nate Krawchuk stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Jack Brauti and Kevin He each scored for Niagara. Icedogs goaltender Owen Flores stopped 23 of 26 shots.

COLTS 3 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Barrie scored three unanswered goals starting in the second period, with Dalyn Wakely producing the game winner at 8:27 of the third for the Colts.

The Colts trailed 2-0 when Emil Hemming scored at 5:53 and Parker Vaughan at 14:38 of the second period for Barrie. Colts goaltender Sam Hillebrandt stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Flint's goals came from Nathan Aspinall and Nolan Collins. Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day had 19 saves in the loss.

FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Ethan Miedema, Cedrick Guindon, Cal Uens and Jacob Battaglia scored for Kingston in a win over host Brampton.

Frontenacs netminder Mason Vaccari stopped 20 of 21 shots.

Nick Lardis scored Brantford's lone goal. Bulldogs netminder Ryerson Leenders repelled 35 of 37 shots.

PETES 4 BATTALION 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Braydon McCallum led the host Petes with a pair of goals, and Aiden Young and Gavin Bryant also scored in the win over North Bay.

Petes goaltender Easton Rye stopped 42 of 43 shots in the win.

Shamar Moses scored for North Bay with Battalion goalie Charlie Larocque making 26 saves.

RANGERS 4 OTTERS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Jackson Parsons posted a 33-save shutout and Jack Pridham scored twice for Kitchener to beat Erie.

Trent Swick and Justin Bottineau were Kitchener's other goal scorers.

Erie goaltender Noah Erliden had 22 saves in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.