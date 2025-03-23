OHL roundup: Martone leads Steelheads to win over Frontenacs

BRAMPTON, Ont. - Porter Martone scored twice and added an assist to lead the Brampton Steelheads to a 4-1 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday at the CAA Centre.

Carson Rehkopf and Gabriel Chiarot also scored for the Steelheads (36-22-10-0), who were outshot 28-26.

Ben Pickell scored for the Frontenancs (40-20-5-3), who trailed 2-1 heading into the third period.

The Steelheads went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Frontenacs were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

BATTALION 4 WOLVES 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mike McIvor stopped 29 shots to lead the North Bay Battalion to the 4-0 win.

Bronson Ride, Ethan Procyszyn, Parker Vaughan and Reyth Smith handled the scoring for the Battalion (28-34-6-0).

Finn Marshall made 37 saves for the Wolves. (32-31-5-0).

---

BULLDOGS 7 67'S 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Noah Nelson and Dylan Tshera both had a goal and two assists for the Brantford Bulldogs as they beat the visiting Ottawa 67's 7-2.

Nikolas Rossetto, with two goals, Niko Krpotic, Braeden O'Keefe and Daniel Chen had the other goals for the Bulldogs (44-19-5-0).

Filip Ekberg and Kohyn Eshkawkogan scored for the 67's (24-34-4-6).

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 STING 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Travis Hayes had a goal and two assists to lead the way for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds as they beat the visiting Sarnia Sting 5-2.

Justin Cloutier, Brodie McConnell-Barker, Brady R Smith and Noel Nordh had the other goals for the Greyhounds (29-35-2-2), while Landon Miller turned aside 42-of-44 shots.

Zach Filak and James Barr replied for the Sting (22-33-6-7). Evan Maillet stopped 20 shots.

---

STORM 2 RANGERS 0

GUELPH, Ont. — Colin Ellsworth stopped 26 shots to backstop the Guelph Storm to a 2-0 win over the visiting Kitchener Rangers.

Quinn Beauchesne and Lev Katzin scored for the Storm (21-38-5-4).

Netminder Jason Schaubel made 25 saves for the Rangers (47-15-4-2).

---

OTTERS 6 KNIGHTS 4

ERIE, Penn. — Dylan Edwards had a goal and an assist as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting London Knights 6-4.

Oliver Phillips, Kayden Edwards, Callum Hughes, Pano Fimis and Gabriel Frasca also scored for the Otters (34-28-4-2)

William Nicholl scored three goals for the Knights (55-11-2-0), while Noah Read added a single.

---

SPIRIT 9 FIREBIRDS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Calem Mangone had three goals and an assist, Dimian Zhilkin added to goals, and the Saginaw Spirit whipped the visiting Flint Firebirds 9-2.

Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa each had a goal and four assists for the Spirit (38-27-2-1), while James Guo and Kristian Epperson netted singles.

Alex Kostov and Urban Podrekar scored for the Firebirds (29-34-2-3), who were outshot 47-23.

---

GENERALS 5 PETES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Owen Griffin scored three goals as the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Peterborough Petes 5-2.

Matthew Buckley and Luke Torrance also scored for the Generals (41-21-4-2), who outshot the visitors 50-33.

Rio Kaiser and Caden Taylor scored for the Petes (18-41-4-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.