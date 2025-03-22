OWEN SOUND, Ont. - Masen Wray had a goal and assist and the Owen Sound Attack beat the visiting Guelph Storm 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

Landen Hookey, Cole Zurawski and Bruce McDonald also scored for the Attack (26-35-4-3), who outshot the visitors 30-28. James Petrovski chipped in with two assists.

Jett Luchanko and Max Namestnikov scored for the Storm (20-38-5-4), who were tied 1-1 heading into the third period.

The Attack went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Storm were 1-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

COLTS 8 ICEDOGS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Anthony Romani, Brad Gardiner and Tristan Bertucci each scored twice as the Barrie Colts whipped the visiting Niagara IceDogs 8-1.

Owen Van Steensel and Dalyn Wakely netted singles for the Central Division-leading Colts (42-22-2-2), who outshot the visitors 36-25. Beau Jelsma, Romani, Van Steensel and Wakely each chipped in with two assists.

Ethan Czata scored for the IceDogs (29-31-4-4).

---

67'S 7 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Penn. — Cooper Foster scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Ottawa 67's whipped the Erie Otters 7-1.

Luca Pinelli, Jack Dever, Chase Yanni, Will Gerrior and Chris Barlas all netted singles for the 67's (24-33-4-6), who outshot the hosts 33-36. Pinelli chipped in with three assists, while Filip Ekberg added a pair of helpers.

Sam Alfano scored for the Otters (33-28-4-2).

---

FIREBIRDS 6 SPIRIT 3

FLINT, Mich. — Christopher Thibodeau and Sam McCue each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds topped the visiting Saginaw Spirit 6-3.

Blake Smith and Urban Podrekar netted singles for the Firebirds (29-33-2-3), who outshot the visitors 32-27.

Brody Najim, Jacob Cloutier and Michael Misa scored for the Spirit (37-27-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2025.