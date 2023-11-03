LONDON, Ont. — Max McCue's goal at 4:06 of overtime gave the London Knights a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Brantford Bulldogs in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night at the Budweiser Gardens.

William Nicholl and Denver Barkey also scored for the Knights (8-4-0-1), who led 1-0 after the first period and were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

Luca Testa and Lucas Moore scored for the Bulldogs (4-6-2-1), who led 2-1 with under nine minutes left in the third period.

Bulldogs netminder Matteo Drobac stopped 52 of 55 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

GENERALS 3 PETES 2 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke's third goal of the night, a power-play marker at 1:33 of overtime, lifted the Oshawa Generals to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Peterborough Petes.

Luca Marrelli chipped in with two assists for the Generals (6-8-0-0).

Owen Beck and Sam McCue scored for the East Division-leading Petes (8-2-3-0).

---

ATTACK 6 STING 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Deni Goure and Ethan Burroughs each scored twice as the visiting Owen Sound Attack edged the Sarnia Sting 6-4.

Cedrick Guindon and Colby Barlow also scored for the Attack (7-6-1-0).

Zach Filak, Cooper Way, Tyson Doucette and Easton Wainwright scored for the Sting (8-6-0-0).

---

OTTERS 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (SO)

FLINT, Mich. — Bruce McDonald scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout as the visiting Erie Otters edged the Flint Firebirds 4-3.

Ondrej Molnar, Pano Fimis and McDonald scored for the Otters (6-7-2-0) in regulation time.

Gavin Hayes, Simon Slavicek and Braeden Kressler scored for the Firebirds (6-6-1-1).

---

67'S 4 STORM 1

OTTAWA — Jack Dever scored a goal and added two assists as the Ottawa 67's beat the visiting Guelph Storm 4-1.

Luca Pinelli, Brady Stonehouse and Matthew Mayich also scored for the 67's (7-4-1-0).

Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (9-5-0-0).

---

FRONTENACS 4 COLTS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Ethan Miedema scored a goal and added an assist as the Kingston Frontenacs edged the visiting Barrie Colts 4-2.

Paul Ludwinski, Quinton Burns and Christopher Thibodeau also scored for the Frontenacs (6-8-0-0).

Zach Wigle and Jacob Frasca scored for the Colts (6-7-0-0).

---

SPIRIT 6 STEELHEADS 5

SAGINAW, Mich. — Matyas Sapovaliv scored the game-winning goal at 7:13 of the third period as the Saginaw Spirit edged the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 6-5.

Michael Misa scored twice for the Spirit (5-7-0-1), while P.J. Forgione, Sebastien Gervais and Calem Mangone netted singles for the Spirit.

Angus MacDonell and Jack Van Volsen scored twice for the Central-Division-leading Steelheads (10-4-0-0), while Porter Martone scored once.

---

RANGERS 5 BATTALION 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers beat the visiting North Bay Battalion 5-2.

Tanner Lam, Mitchell Martin and Cameron Mercer also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (10-5-0-0).

Ty Nelson and Carter Kostuch scored for the Battalion (6-5-3-1).

---

WOLVES 3 ICEDOGS 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Landon McCallum scored the winning goal at 2:13 of the third period as the Sudbury Wolves edged the visiting Niagara IceDogs 3-1.

Evan Konyen and Quentin Musty also scored for the Wolves (9-5-0-0).

Mathieu Paris scored for the IceDogs (3-5-4-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.