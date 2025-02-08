GUELPH, Ont. - Max Namestnikov scored 1:10 into overtime as the Guelph Storm edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ryan McGuire scored twice in regulation time for Guelph (15-26-7), while Charlie Paquette and Lev Katzin chipped in as well.

Storm goaltender Colin Ellsworth kicked out 25 shots.

Lirim Amidovski, Andrew LeBlanc, Ethan Procyszyn and Shamar Moses supplied the offence for North Bay (18-26-4).

Jack Lisson made 36 saves for the Battalion.

---

STEELHEADS 10 OTTERS 3

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf had a hat trick as the Steelheads routed Erie.

Luke Misa scored twice for Brampton (21-19-8), while Finn Harding, Gabriel Chiarot, Angus MacDonell, Lucas Karmiris and Porter Martone rounded out the attack.

Martin Misiak, Carey Terrance and Tyler Challenger replied for the Otters (24-20-4).

---

RANGERS 4 ATTACK 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jakub Chromiak put away the winner with four minutes left to play as the Rangers fended off the Attack.

Christian Humphreys, Trent Swick and Adrian Misaljevic also scored for Kitchener (36-11-4).

Pierce Mbuyi had all three goals for Owen Sound (16-27-6).

---

GENERALS 5 67's 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Calum Ritchie had three goals as the Generals topped Ottawa.

Owen Griffin and Lauri Sinivuori had the other goals for Oshawa (30-15-5).

Nathan Amidovski and Chris Barlas replied for the 67's (16-26-8).

---

BULLDOGS 4 SPIRIT 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis scored twice as the Bulldogs doubled Saginaw.

Marek Vanacker and Cole Brown also found the back of the net as Brantford (31-16-4) won its fifth consecutive game.

PJ Forgione and Igor Chernyshov responded for the Spirit (26-21-2).

---

KNIGHTS 3 PETES 1

LONDON, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen had a goal as the Knights defeated Peterborough.

Evan Van Gorp and Jared Woolley also scored once for London (40-8-1).

Colin Fitzgerald was the lone scorer for the Petes (13-30-7).

---

FRONTENACS 3 FIREBIRDS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cedrick Guindon and Ethan Hay both had third-period goals as the Frontenacs beat Flint.

Tuomas Uronen opened scoring for Kingston (29-13-7).

Kaden Pitre replied for the Firebirds (21-24-5).

---

WOLVES 7 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kieron Walton scored twice as Sudbury topped Niagara.

Donovan McCoy, Rowan Henderson, Nathan Villeneuve, Quentin Musty and Henry Mews rounded out the attack for the Wolves (24-19-5).

Ryan Roobroeck, Sean Doherty and Kevin He provided the offence for the IceDogs (27-16-6).

---

SPITFIRES 7 STING 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Noah Morneau and Ethan Belchetz each had a pair of goals as the Spitfires downed Sarnia.

Ryan Abraham, Jack Nesbitt and Carter Hicks had the other goals for Windsor (35-12-3).

Liam Beamish and Easton Wainwright did the scoring for the Sting (18-22-9).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.