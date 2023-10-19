NORTH BAY, Ont. — Adam Zidlicky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to cap a three-goal comeback as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the North Bay Battalion 7-6 on Thursday.

Porter Martone registered a hat trick with one assist, with William Eggleton, Chas Sharpe and Jack Van Volsen adding the others for Mississauga (7-2-0). Ryerson Leenders stopped 17-of-21 shots before making way for Jack Ivankovic, who made 12 saves, late in the second period.

Anthony Romani led North Bay (4-2-1-1) with two goals, while Nolan Laird, Owen Van Steensel, Dalyn Wakely and Brice Cooke contributed a goal apiece. Dom DiVincentiis stopped 17-of-24 shots.

The Battalion used a five-goal second period to take a 6-4 lead entering the final frame. However, Eggleton scored at 3:10 of the third, followed by Van Volsen at 8:53 before Zidlicky's winner at 10:02.

It was the first goal of the season for all three players.

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Charlie Schenkel earned a 31-save shutout as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Peterborough Petes 4-0.

Arttu Karki scored twice, while Justin Cloutier and Jack Beck added a goal apiece for Sault Ste. Marie (6-3-0).

Liam Sztuska stopped 37-of-40 shots for Peterborough (4-2-1).

---

FIREBIRDS 5 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. - Braeden Kressler scored twice in leading the Flint Firebirds past the Barrie Colts 5-3 for their first win of the season.

Coulson Pitre, Nolan Dann, with a goal and an assist, and Ethan Hay contributed the others for Flint (1-5-0).

Tai York, Cole Beaudoin and Beau Akey replied for Barrie (4-2-0).

