OSHAWA, Ont. — Dylan Roobroeck's three-point night lifted the Oshawa Generals into the Ontario Hockey League championship series on Monday.

Roobroeck had two goals and an assist as Oshawa defeated the North Bay Battalion 6-1 in Game 7 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final.

The Generals claimed the Bobby Orr Cup as conference winners and will meet the London Knights in the OHL final.

David Bedkowski, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Connor Lockhart and Ethan Toms also scored for Oshawa, which rebounded from an 8-1 loss in Game 6 on Sunday.

Calum Ritchie pitched in with two assists and Jacob Oster stopped 24 shots.

The Battalion lost in Game 7 of the conference final for a second-straight year and fell just short of becoming the sixth team in OHL history to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

Jacob LeBlanc replied with the lone goal for North Bay. Mike McIvor saved 27 of 31 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.