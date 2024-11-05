PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Colby Barlow's second-round shootout goal lifted the Oshawa Generals to a 4-3 victory over the winless Peterborough Petes in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday night at Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Beckett Sennecke, Ben Danford and Matthew Buckley scored in regulation time for the East Division-leading Generals (10-6-1-0), who outshot the Petes 39-32.

Quinton Page, Ryder McIntyre and Adam Levac scored for the Petes (0-11-1-3), who took a 3-1 lead into the third period.

The Generals went 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Petes were 0-for-3.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.