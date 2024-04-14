OSHAWA, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke scored twice, Rasmus Kumpulainen and Luca D'Amato each chipped in with two assists, and the Oshawa Generals beat the visiting Ottawa 67's 6-1 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Sunday.

Stuart Rolofs and Dylan Roobroeck each had a goal and assist for the Generals, while Ben Danford and Matthew Buckley also scored at Tribute Communities Centre.

The Generals, who won Friday's opener 4-3, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Chris Barlas scored for the 67's, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

The Generals outshot the 67's 41-31.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Ottawa.

POKE CHECKS: The Saginaw Spirit and Soo Greyhounds, tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven quarterfinal series, will play Game 3 on Monday night in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.