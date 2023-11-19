OHL Roundup: Petes come back from five goals down to stun Generals in OT

OSHAWA, Ont. — Owen Beck had a hat trick, Donovan McCoy scored in overtime and the Peterborough Petes scored six unanswered goals in a 6-5 comeback win over the Oshawa Generals on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jax Dubois and Samuel Mayer also scored for East Division-leading Peterborough (12-3-4), which won its fourth straight game.

Petes netminder Liam Sztuska stopped was pulled after allowing five goals on nine shots in the first period. Zach Bowen stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief.

Beckett Sennecke and Rasmus Kumpulainen had two goals each while Calum Ritchie also scored for Oshawa (8-9-2).

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster stopped 39 of 45 shots.

BATTALION 7 WOLVES 6

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani's second goal of the game at 14:52 of the third period stood as the winner as the Battalion edged Sudbury.

Anthony Romani scored twice while Justin Ertel, Ihnat Pazii, Ty Nelson, Ethan Procyszyn and Owen Van Steensel scored once for North Bay (9-6-5).

Battalion goaltender Charlie Robertson kicked out 33 of 37 shots before being replaced in the third period by Mike McIvor, who stopped five of seven shots in relief.

David Goyette, Landon McCallum, Dalibor Dvorský, Alex Pharand, Kocha Delic and Nolan Collins scored for Sudbury (10-8-1).

Wolves goaltender Drew Gaulton saved 25 of 32 shots.

FIREBIRDS 5 STING 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Gavin Hayes and Zacharie Giroux each scored twice as Flint defeated the Sting.

Coulson Pitre scored also scored for Flint (10-9-2).

Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day stopped 23 of 24 shots.

Jacob LeBlanc scored for Sarnia (9-13-0).

Sting netminder Nick Surzycia saved 15 of 19 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.