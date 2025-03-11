BRAMPTON, Ont. - Quentin Musty had two goals and two assists, Henry Mews had four assists, and the visiting Sudbury Wolves beat the Brampton Steelheads 8-6 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday at the CAA Centre.

Jack Ziliotto, Nathan Villeneuve, Hudson Chitaroni, Lucas Di Giantommaso, Chase Coughlan and Rowan Henderson also scored for the Wolves (31-26-5-0), who were outshot 36-35. Kieron Walton, Alex Pharand and Nathan Villeneuve each chipped in with two assists.

Luke Misa scored twice for the Steelheads (30-22-10-0), who led 3-2 after the first period but trailed 7-5 heading into the third. Angus MacDonell, Carson Rehkopf, Lucas Karmiris and Gabriel Chiarot netted singles. Chiarot chipped in with two assists.

The Wolves went 2-for-2 on the power play, while the Steelheads were 2-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Tuesday:

---

COLTS 7 ICEDOGS 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Barrie Colts defeated the Niagara IceDogs 7-4.

Jaiden Newton, Beau Jelsma, Owen Van Steensel, Dalyn Wakely and Beau Akey also scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (39-20-2-2), who were outshot 42-36.

Sean Doherty, Mathieu Paris, Ethan Czata and Kevin He scored for the IceDogs (28-27-4-4).

---

SPITFIRES 7 OTTERS 5

WINDSOR, Ont. — Liam Greentree scored twice and added an assist as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the visiting Erie Otters 7-5.

Jack Nesbitt, Noah Morneau, AJ Spellacy, Ilya Protas and Ryan Abraham also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (42-16-4-1), who outshot the visitors 38-28.

Dylan Edwards scored twice for the Otters (31-25-4-2), while Pano Fimis, Gabriel Frasca and Callum Hughes netted singles.

---

KNIGHTS 7 STORM 3

LONDON, Ont. — Sam Dickinson scored twice and added and assist, Easton Cowan had four assists, and the London Knights defeated the visiting Guelph Storm 7-3.

Kasper Halttunen, Logan Hawery, Evan Van Gorp, Rene Van Bommel and Sam O'Reilly also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (51-9-2-0).

Rowan Topp, Max Namestnikov and Carter Stevens scored for the Storm (18-34-5-4). Both teams had 38 shots on goal.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.