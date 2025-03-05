OHL Roundup: Musty's winner lifts Wolves to narrow win over IceDogs
SUDBURY, Ont. - Quentin Musty scored the game-winning goal at 9:23 of the third period to lift the Sudbury Wolves to a 3-2 win over the Niagara IceDogs on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Musty's goal came 52 seconds after Tayjon Street netted the game-tying marker for Sudbury (28-26-5). Kieron Walton opened the scoring at 12:39 of the first period.
Ryan Roobroeck made it 1-1 at 14:20 of the second before Kevin He put Niagara (28-25-3-4) ahead 4:19 into the final frame.
Finn Marshall made 20 saves in the win for the Wolves.
Hayden Jeffrey stopped 28-of-31 shots for the Icedogs.
---
SPIRIT 5 FIREBIRDS 3
FLINT, Mich. — Igor Chernyshov had two goals and two assists, Zayne Parekh added a goal and two assists and the Saginaw Spirit pulled out a 5-3 win over the Flint Firebirds.
Chernyshov and Parekh combined to score the final three goals for Saginaw (35-23-2-1), with Parekh's second-period marker that made it 4-2 serving as the eventual winner.
Christopher Thibodeau scored two goals and Matthew Mania added the other for Flint (27-28-2-3).
---
KNIGHTS 5 BULLDOGS 0
BRANTFORD, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored twice, Sam Dickinson had a goal and two assists and the London Knights cruised to a 5-0 win over the Brantford Bulldogs.
Landon Sim and Jesse Nurmi also scored for London (48-9-2), which got a 28-save shutout from Austin Elliot.
Ryerson Leenders surrendered four goals on 24 shots before making way for David Egorov, who stopped 10-of-11 shots he faced for Brantford (38-18-5).
---
GENERALS 4 STEELHEADS 0
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Jacob Oster earned a 36-save shutout as the Oshawa Generals downed the Brampton Steelheads 4-0.
Noah Powell and Owen Griffin each scored twice for Oshawa (37-18-4-2).
Jack Ivankovic stopped 24-of-28 shots for Brampton (29-21-10).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.