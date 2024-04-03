OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Michael Misa scored and assisted as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-1 on Wednesday night to complete a first-round sweep in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Nic Sima, Owen Beck, Rodwin Dionicio and Zayne Parekh also scored for Saginaw, which will host the 104th Memorial Cup in late May.

Goaltender Andrew Oke kicked out 20 of 21 shots.

The Spirit finished second in the regular season standings with 102 points.

Servac Petrovsky scored the lone goal for Owen Sound.

Attack netminder Carter George kicked out 39 of 44 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 5 STORM 1

(Greyhounds win the best-of-seven series 4-0)

GUELPH, Ont. — Jordan D'Intino scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed Guelph Storm and swept the first-round series.

Gavin Hayes, Owen Allard and Brady Martin also scored for Sault Ste. Marie. Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 26 of 27 shots.

Michael Buchinger replied for Guelph. Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie saved 17 of 21 shots.

BATTALION 5 FRONTENACS 4

(Battalion lead the best-of-seven series 3-1)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored a hat trick and Brice Cooke knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:59 in the second period as the North Bay Battalion edged the Kingston Frontenacs.

Lirim Amidovski also scored for North Bay, which took a commanding series lead. Battalion goaltender Mike McIvor kicked out 17 of 21 shots.

Paul Ludwinski, Jacob Battaglia, Nathan Poole and Jax Dubois scored for Kingston. Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari kicked out 26 of 31 shots.

WOLVES 5 STEELHEADS 3

(Wolves lead the best-of-seven series 3-1)

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Goyette tallied a goal and an assist as the Sudbury Wolves topped the Mississauga Steelheads.

Evan Konyen, Nick Yearwood, Landon McCallum and Matthew Mania also scored for Sudbury. Wolves netminder Jakub Vondras stopped 25 of 28 shots.

Adam Zidlicky, Angus MacDonell and Finn Harding all scored once for Mississauga. Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic kicked out 40 of 45 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.